Roanoke County’s senior assistant attorney will serve as acting county attorney under a unanimous decision made Tuesday.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors named Peter Lubeck, 41, to serve in the role during a brief meeting organized for that purpose.
Lubeck, who holds both a law degree and a Master of Business Administration from William and Mary, has been part of the county’s legal team since 2013. He has represented the Department of Social Services and, most recently, head ed up work on land-use issues and planning commission matters.
As acting county attorney, Lubeck will be filling in for County Attorney Ruth Ellen Kuhnel, who’s out on extended medical leave.
He said Tuesday he saw his role as ensuring the legal office’s work serving the county continues without interruption.
The county board voted to appoint Lubeck to the position. His experience and familiarity with county matters made him the right person to step up, said Chairman Phil North.