Roanoke County’s board of supervisors on Tuesday preliminarily accepted a $3 million grant to expand the Roanoke River Greenway through Explore Park.
The 1.5 mile-long paved extension will eventually connect with another new segment leading to the existing greenway in southeast Roanoke.
The Explore Park route will run parallel to the Roanoke River starting at Rutrough Point and will connect to the planned greenway segment at the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority landfill on Rutrough Road, which is now closed.
County residents have long requested alternative access to Explore Park. The greenway has become an integral part of the county’s plans to expand the park to more visitors and connect it to existing roads and trails, according to the county’s Explore Park Adventure Plan.
The new funding comes from the Regional Surface Transportation grant program from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The grant is a mix of state and federal funds and does not require a local match. The funds must be obligated within 12 months and spent within 36 months, according to the agreement.
The project will be locally administered, which requires an ordinance from the board of supervisors. The board unanimously accepted the grant Tuesday and will hold a second reading of the ordinance and another vote at its meeting March 24.
The Roanoke River Greenway is a 31-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that links Roanoke, Salem, Roanoke County and Vinton. Neighboring localities have begun plans to expand or connect to the trail to promote greater connectivity and outdoor recreation opportunities in the region.
VDOT is considering a study of a “Valley to Valley” trail concept that would connect the existing trail networks in the Roanoke area, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and Radford. There have also been suggestions to extend the conceptual network to Galax. Altogether, the project could at some point create 100 miles or more of linked primary trail.
