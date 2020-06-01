Battery-powered electronic bicycles could be zipping down Roanoke’s greenways and trails thanks to a state law that goes into effect July 1.
Roanoke's city council on Monday scheduled a public hearing for June 15 before devising whether the city should continue to ban the vehicles, which are commonly called e-bikes and can cruise at speeds up 20 to 28 mph.
E-bikes are currently prohibited on Roanoke’s trails system, but a new state law that goes into effect July 1 would make it legal for people to ride the vehicles on shared paths such as the Roanoke River Greenway, Carvins Cove's trails and other paths frequently used by walkers, runners, bicyclists and other users. The law would also allow localities to ban the e-bikes from public trails under certain conditions.
During a Monday morning work session, Roanoke Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark laid out the options. The new law places e-bikes into three different classifications: pedal-assisted, no-throttle bikes that can cruise at speeds up to 20 mph; bikes with no pedal assistance but with throttles that can reach 20 mph; and pedal-assisted, no-throttle bikes that can go up to 28 mph.
Clark recommended that the city choose one of two courses of action. Either do nothing, follow the new law and allow the e-bikes to be used legally on Roanoke trails starting July 1 or solicit input from the public before deciding whether to allow e-bikes on trails.
The council wasted no time stating its preference for a public hearing on June 15, which would give the city just 16 days to craft a plan for either allowing or banning the e-bikes.
During a follow-up question-and-answer session with Clark, council members discussed pros and cons of allowing e-bikes on the greenways, but no consensus opinion emerged.
“I think a public hearing is the only way we’ll actually be able to hear from both sides and make a well-informed decision, because I certainly do see both sides,” said council member Michelle Davis, who said she has heard from members of the cycling community for more than a year about keeping or lifting the prohibition on e-bikes.
Some members worried about the sustained speeds at which e-bikes can travel, citing possible safety concerns for families with children who regularly use the greenways.
Electric bikes “might create a lot of problems for people, the pedestrians that want to walk with their children on small tricycles,” said council member Trish White-Boyd, who suggested that council consider allowing e-bikes only on designated days.
White-Boyd acknowledged that enforcing such a prohibition might be difficult. Already, some e-bike riders use the greenways despite the prohibition, Clark said. The recreation department also has difficulty keeping all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes off the trails at Carvins Cove, where they’re banned.
“E-bikes seem to be the way of the future, so we’re going to have to figure out some way to adapt,” council member Djuna Osborne said. She asked Clark how difficult it would be to monitor e-bikes on the greenway if the council permitted one class of electronic bike over another.
“It would be it would be very difficult to monitor,” Clark said, noting that e-bikes often look just like a regular bicycle except for a motor mounted on the frame. He later said that Roanoke police would enforce any city codes dealing with e-bikes.
Council member Bill Bestpitch asked how fast regular bicycles travel on the greenways. Clark replied that parents and children generally travel at a 5 to 8 mph pace. More serious bikers can hit speeds higher than 20 mph, but those cyclists sometimes favor other roads such as the Blue Ridge Parkway over the greenways. Those cyclists also usually don’t sustain high rates of speed the way an e-bike could.
Council member Joe Cobb said he has actually ridden an e-bike and called the experience “pretty extraordinary.” He understands that there could be greenway etiquette issues in high-traffic areas, but that the city needs to embrace “multimodal transportation,” which could include the e-bikes. He supported a public hearing and encouraged citizens to let council members know their opinions on the topic before June 15.
Because the council has been meeting through video-conferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and because the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building will remain mostly closed to the public, the hearing most likely won’t be held in council chambers. The public will have a way to contact city hall before the meeting and obtain access to the video meeting, should the council still be meeting that way on June 15.
City attorney Daniel Callaghan recommended that council consider the most restrictive ordinance, such as an outright ban on e-bikes traveling on greenways, in order to generate more public comment. The council would then have the opportunity to consider other options that would allow e-bikes.
In other council action taken Monday:
- The council approved the appointment of two members to the Roanoke School Board during its regular meeting Monday. Current member Elizabeth Jamison was appointed to a second three-year term. She will be joined by Natasha Saunders, who was appointed after having been considered for an opening on the board last year.
- The council also approved the creation of a task force of citizens, business leaders, members of the arts communities to administer the Star City Strong Recovery Fund deals with the economic and health effects of COVID-19.
- It also approved public safety grants, which included $76,000 in state money for the Swift Water Rescue Team, a federal Local Emergency Management Performance Grant of $53,386 grant for Roanoke Fire-EMS that requires an equal amount. Council also authorized the refunding of general obligation bonds which will allow the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority to refinance $10 million allocated for the proposed Wood Haven technology park, which will save Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem $900,000 due to lower interest rates.
