Roanoke City Council had to reinstate a series of real estate deals Monday to allow construction of a new bus station, creation of a train station and redevelopment of existing bus station Campbell Court because the original deals expired in July.
The sales agreements lapsed because the Federal Transit Authority, which will fund a large portion of the new bus station, has yet to approve the plan for it, city officials said.
Under the three way deal, the city will buy the parking lot from private owners and trade it to the Greater Roanoke Transit Company for Campbell Court. Then the city will sell Campbell Court to developer Hist:Re, who will redevelop the site into apartments, offices and retail. Hist:Re will also turn over to the city an office building near the Amtrak platform that will become the Amtrak ticket office.
The FTA has approved the city’s purchase of the parking lot, and the city is set to close that sale on Sept. 30.
