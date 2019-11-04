The Roanoke City Council on Monday postponed an anticipated vote on moving city elections from May to November in favor of first hosting a formal public hearing in two weeks.
Including 10 speakers during Monday afternoon's meeting, citizens now have spoken about the issue at three consecutive council meetings, but the council has never advertised a public hearing on the matter. City Attorney Dan Callaghan recommended members do so.
“I think we are doing what we’ve been entrusted to do, which is listen to the public as we are making really important decisions,” said Councilwoman Michelle Davis, who was critical of the sudden fashion with which Democrats on the council pushed the election move forward last month.
The council had discussed moving the elections over recent months and city staff was researching the implications of the change. Then, on Oct. 21, with no vote scheduled, the five council Democrats, backed by an enthusiastic crowd of fellow partisans in the crowd, pushed through a motion to direct Callaghan to prepare an ordinance to move elections from May in even numbered years to November of even numbered years — the same cycle as federal elections.
If approved the change will take effect next year and has the effect of extending council members terms for six months. That circumstance, which is allowed under state law, drew criticism, and did again Monday.
“I would ask that council not consider any plan that would extend a sitting council person’s term,” Charlie Nave, chairman of the city’s Republican Committee told council. “ I think that would break a certain amount of trust with the public.”
Nave was among four who oppose the move and the process that led to it. Most argued that with council elections by themselves in May, voters are more attuned and prepared to vote on city issues. Advocates of moving to November elections argue city elections would see a large boost in turnout and therefore a council elected by a greater percentage of voters.
Mark Lucas, a 2012 Republican mayoral candidate, worried local candidates will struggle to raise the money to be heard amidst the “muddle” of noise of federal races.
“A lot of us don’t feel like we’re getting properly represented right now,” said Melanie Rice, “especially when we find out the Democratic Party has put you up to this change.”
John Brill, a member of the city’s electoral board, read a letter from the board calling on the council to pause and allow the board to conduct a public study of the matter.
Five speakers argued in favor of the change.
Catherine Koebel said low turnout May elections leave the door open to the influence of groups like white supremacists, “and I want us to shut it definitively.”
Sarah Dean, a member of the city’s Democratic Committee, said the move is not a partisan issue, but a human rights issue.
Moving elections to May “will do the most good for the most people,” she said, “and that’s what we elected you to do.”
Gun violence task force extended
A task force developing a plan to combat gun violence in the community secured the city council’s support to continue its work into next year.
City leaders said they were encouraged by the group’s initial 18-point list of recommendations and supported taking the next step to devise a comprehensive action plan.
The task force, formed by the city in June and asked to deliver a report Monday, plans to spend the next three to six months building on its ideas and reaching out to community partners.
A community meeting to connect with stakeholders is expected to happen early next year. During that same period, the city will be hiring for a rapid response coordinator, a new tactic advocated for by the task force.
The coordinator will work with teams of volunteers to provide support to families and neighborhoods affected by violent crime. The job was made possible by a federal grant taking effect in January.
A plan formalizing the structure of the gun violence task force moving forward will return for a council vote later this year.
The group, in the meantime, will forge ahead with the city’s support. Mayor Sherman Lea stressed the importance of not losing focus on this important work.
“People are dying out there,” Lea said. “Our citizens are asking us for help.”
