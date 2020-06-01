Two Roanoke City Council candidates have sued state and local elections officials to reduce the petition signature threshold to appear on the November ballot.
Roanoke attorney John Fishwick filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of Cesar Alberto and Kiesha Preston, who argue that collecting the necessary signatures to qualify for the ballot is unsafe and impracticable during the coronavirus pandemic.
Preston is competing as an independent, and Alberto has said he's running as a candidate from the Libertarian Party, but he actually would appear on the ballot as an independent.
City council candidates need to witness 125 qualified voters provide signatures, which the lawsuit claims is a "severe, if not an impossible, burden" on candidates at this time. They have a significant way to go before they hit that mark, according to the lawsuit.
The candidates are asking that the signature requirement be lowered to 50 and the deadline to file signatures be extended past June 9.
The lawsuit names the Virginia Department of Elections, State Board of Elections and various state and local election officials.
"Kiesha Preston and Cesar Alberto are running for Roanoke City Council and seek court assistance to modify the candidate signature and ballot access requirements during a worldwide pandemic," Fishwick said in a statement. "This case seeks to modify some of those restrictions so that they each have a fair opportunity to be on the ballot in November."
The lawsuit follows others have that raised the same issue. In March, a judge granted a former Republican candidate's request to lower the signature requirement for the party's U.S. Senate primary. That same month, a judge lowered the signature threshold for Richmond mayoral candidates and extended the filing deadline.
The coronavirus crisis has upended elections processes throughout the country. Election officials have been urging people to vote by absentee ballot in upcoming elections to avoid people physically coming to polling locations. The state recently agreed to waive the witness requirement for mail-in ballots.
Virginia has been under a state of emergency since March 12, with Gov. Ralph Northam recently extending that executive order indefinitely. The state has instituted numerous restrictions intended to minimize contact between people to reduce the spread of the virus.
The lawsuit states Alberto and Preston can't reasonably obtain signatures while adhering to social distancing guidelines. If they can't appear on the ballot, the candidates claim that would violate their First Amendment right to free speech.
"At best, continued attempts to obtain signatures is challenging, and at worst is in direct conflict with directives from everyone in the public health community, which only risks making a very serious situation worse and specifically exposes plaintiffs and campaign staff to additional dangers," the lawsuit states.
There are five other people who are running for three open seats on city council. Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey will make up the Democratic ticket. Republicans are fielding Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller. Current Mayor Sherman Lea Jr., a Democrat, is seeking reelection. David Bowers, a former mayor and councilman, announced in February he would seek to challenge Lea as an independent.
