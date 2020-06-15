The Roanoke City Council unanimously passed a coronavirus affected, recession tattered, protest battered $298.1 million city budget for fiscal year 2020-21 late Monday afternoon.
The council approved the budget, which funds all city services starting July 1, near the end of a 3 ½-hour meeting that swelled with emotional speeches, debates about funding priorities and back-and-forths that were about as testy as a Zoom video meeting can get.
The budget is about $1.4 million less than the current fiscal year’s budget, due to the steep decline in city revenues wrought by the spring’s pandemic business shutdown. The budget also sets aside about $1.75 million as a contingency in case the economic damage is worse in the coming months. The real estate tax rate remains unchanged at $1.22 per $100 of assessed value.
Budget writers scrambled earlier this spring to remake the budget, which normally would have been approved two months ago. Then, in the wake of protests of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis on May 25, local protesters demanded that the city’s budget be delayed until cuts to local police were considered.
In the end, the only delay before unanimous passage was about 45 minutes of emotionally charged remarks over whether budget priorities could be reconsidered or amended after it was adopted.
During the public comment section of the meeting, three people spoke to urge the council to delay budget approval until another budget hearing could be scheduled.
More than 20 emails were summarized, many of them asking that police funding be reduced and that the city release details about state and federal grants police have received in the past 10 years.
Council member Michelle Davis was perhaps the most outspoken regarding future budget changes, specifically noting some protesters’ demands to defund the police, as has become a rallying cry for some in the Black Lives Matter movement since Floyd’s death after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Davis did not specifically call for funds to be removed from public safety spending. But she said that she wanted clear guidance on how the budget could be amended once passed. She also said that the council has long heard from citizens who want more funding for mental health services that could be called upon in emergencies, rather than law enforcement.
“It would be dismissive of us to say how we’re going to keep talking about how we create all these avenues of personal protections for people and public safety but we don’t put money behind it,” Davis said. “There has to be money there in order for those changes to be made. I want to know the next step [in order] to have these funding conversations.”
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea bristled at Davis’s assertion that the council was not listening to citizens.
“You’re almost implying [that] we’re just saying words to our constituents out there,” Lea said. “We understand what’s the problems we’re facing. We understand the decisions we have to make.”
He said that council members’ promises to citizens to possibly reexamine budget priorities were “not just vain words.”
Lea stressed that even with a new budget in place, the pandemic’s effect on city revenues is still unknown.
City Manager Bob Cowell said creating the budget can take up to nine months, and that planning for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget begins next month. He said conversations about spending priorities can be held then.
City Attorney Dan Callaghan also urged the council to stick to its budget schedule. He also noted that the budget for the Roanoke Police Department of $22.78 million is $14,000 higher than this year’s budget, which is an increase of about one-half of 1%.
Trish White-Boyd said that she appreciated numerous emails and calls she and other council members have received about the budget process and that citizens should be ready to contribute to the process.
“We have the same opportunities next month,” she said. “We will discuss all of the funding.”
Roanoke must adopt a balanced budget by July 1. The only public hearing on the 2021 budget was held May 28. Local protesters said that people had not had enough time following Floyd’s death to voice their opinions about funding for law enforcement.
Cowell also reminded members that every year when they hold a retreat to discuss the city’s priorities, “the answer to that question has been: Education, number one. Community safety, number two. That was true this year, that was true the year before.”
Earlier council members proposed creating an Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board that would consist of seven citizens and two council members who would implement policies that deal with the city’s longstanding economic inequities.
The council directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance to create that board.
Council members also learned that the process for removing the Robert E. Lee memorial in Roanoke would begin at its next meeting, on July 6.
A new Virginia law taking effect July 1 will allow localities to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces after seeking public input.
The council could vote to remove the memorial July 6, then a public hearing would follow on Aug. 16 or another date near that.
After another 30 days, the council can then order the memorial be removed or given to a museum or other historical society that wants to take it.
