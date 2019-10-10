The Roanoke City Council pondered moving its own elections from May to November on Thursday, but is months away from any action on the idea.
There does not seem to be a consensus yet on the current council about whether to do it.
Over the summer, the council asked city staff to research what it would take to move the city council elections, and what would be the pros and cons of adding them to the regular November ballot.
Council elections routinely attract a fraction of the voter turnout of November ballots, with an average of 10% to 15% of city voters going to the polls. The key consideration, council members agree, is how to get more people to vote in council elections.
Thursday, City Attorney Dan Callaghan gave a report with no recommendation, other than to say if the council favors a change, it should move the city elections to odd-numbered years. That would pair them on the ballot with state elections for the House of Delegates and state Senate, and every four years with the elections for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. That would avoid federal elections, including for president, which could overwhelm them.
The earliest the council should vote on a change is after the May 2020 elections, Callaghan suggested, to avoid confusion with next year’s elections for mayor and three council seats.
If the election is moved to November in odd numbered years, that would mean members elected in 2018 and 2020 would serve terms shortened from four years to three and a half.
The council could make the change with a local ordinance, but might also enshrine the move with a change to the city’s charter, which requires General Assembly approval.
Virginia cities are divided equally between May and November local elections, Callaghan reported. Several have changed in recent years, he said, and those who changed to even-numbered years regretted it — some so much that they changed again to odd years.
The debate has long been summarized as one of quality versus quantity. May elections draw low turnout, but voters who are more informed on local issues and candidates, the conventional wisdom goes. Meanwhile, voters coming out in November to cast ballots for higher office might well vote in council elections, too, but they know less about local questions because they’re more attuned to up-ballot races.
Callaghan spelled out other apparent pros and cons.
He noted a concern that with a longer November ballot, down ballot races for city council might suffer “undervoting” — people voting for governor and senate races, but not for council.
Other pros and cons included a lower cost for candidates to be visible in May elections, away from the noise of November races, which could require candidates to spend more to be noticed. Independent candidates seem to be more prevalent in May elections, Callaghan noted.
At the same time, stand-alone May elections cost the locality more than if the races were added to the November ballot.
Callaghan and City Manager Bob Cowell also noted that if elections are moved, new council members would take office Jan. 1 instead of the current June 1, which would drop them into the middle of the city’s budgeting process which begins months earlier with priorities they may not support.
The city’s Democratic Committee recently passed a resolution endorsing a move to November.
Mayor Sherman Lea and Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, both Democrats, made clear their support for a change.
“I am interested in as much participation as we can get,” White-Boyd said. “In November, people know there’s an election, and it would be our job to make sure they know there’s a council race.”
Councilwoman Michelle Dykstra, an independent, said she sees no partisan aspect to the question and isn’t opposed to a change, but said she fears a change would favor incumbents. Voters who come to the polls in November knowing less about local elections would be more likely to vote for names they recognize. No party affiliations appear on the ballot for council races.
Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, a Democrat, asked city staff for more data on the impact of the change on elections in other localities and on patterns in council elections in Roanoke. After the meeting, he said wants more information but leans toward supporting a change to get more voters involved.
Councilwoman Anita Price seemed undecided and favored more information and more consideration.
“I think that’s something we all need to marinate on,” she said.
