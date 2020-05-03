Roanoke College sent more than 400 graduates toward their next steps in the world — virtually.
In a live-streamed ceremony on Saturday, the college conferred degrees to students who had finished their final spring semester taking classes remotely, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the private college in Salem said that it plans to hold a larger, in-person commencement ceremony on a date to be determined. The degrees were official on Saturday, though, and graduates can seek jobs or apply to graduate schools with them.
The school streamed the ceremony on Facebook Live. The presentation featured Roanoke College President Michael Maxey, Vice President and Dean Richard Smith, the Rev. Christopher Bowen, Dean of the Chapel Timothy Pickle and the Roanoke College mascot, Rooney.
“This virus has disrupted our lives but it cannot wreck our values or our spirits,” Maxey told the virtual audience, according to the news release.
“It is not often we can claim that, we are part of history in the making,” he added. “But, this degree conferral is history in the making. Its virtual format is historic. The last months are historic. The lack of your presence over the past months is historic. Moving to remote learning is historic. For all of those reasons and many more, you make history.”
Roanoke College is mailing diplomas to the 429 graduates, and Maxey said he looks forward to greeting them all at a live ceremony.
Valedictorians are: Kyle Elizabeth Grohbrugge, a health and exercise science major and public health minor from Grantham, New Hampshire; Kaitlyn Renee Hefele, a biology major and Spanish minor from Ashland; and Benjamin Allen Vester, an economics and political science major from Morgantown, West Virginia.
Smith, the college dean, recognized faculty and staff, even asking them to stand, wherever they were, according to the news release. He called them “the heart and soul” of the college.
“Even though you can’t see them now, you know them, you know their faces and their hearts,” Smith said, according to the release. “Together, they provide remarkable and steadfast support to our students — both nurturing and pushing them to excel.”
