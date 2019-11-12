Is it too much to ask for civility? Are we satisfied with the current public discourse?
These were the questions raised at a public speaking event Tuesday night at Roanoke College. A longtime media commentator and a Democratic consultant discussed how politics and the media have shaped public discourse and the breakdown in civility.
Howard Kurtz, a media specialist for Fox News with past stints at the Washington Post and CNN, and Jen Psaki, a former communications director for the Obama administration, spoke as part of Roanoke College’s Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program.
The two speakers focused their attention on social media as well as the relationship between the media and President Donald Trump. They said there’s hostility between the media and Trump, pundits are shouting at one another on the cable networks, and people are feuding on social media.
“It’s become so polarized out there, and there’s such a demonization of the other side,” Kurtz said.
Psaki said politicians use social media to their advantage to stir up supporters. She said campaigns are spending massive amounts of money on political ads. The maelstrom of political ads has led Twitter to ban them, while Facebook continues to uphold its controversial policy that allows politicians to lie in ads.
“What has led to a lack of civility or challenge in discourse?” Psaki said. “I’d say Facebook and Twitter are a big part of that.”
When Psaki worked in the White House, it was viewed as innovative to have President Barack Obama join Twitter. Now, Trump tweets numerous times a day, sometimes weighing in on cultural controversies in sports and entertainment. Psaki said there is an element of “evil genius” to it because he’s speaking to what his supporters want to hear, such as when he condemned anthem protests in the NFL.
Kurtz said the cable news networks often pick up on social media outrage, even if there’s a large reaction on Twitter over nothing. So he said he doesn’t let the media off the hook for contributing to incivility.
Psaki said she spends most of her time as a commentator on CNN with people she disagrees with. She said she tries not to contribute to the yelling matches.
“I’m not a big fighter on TV,” Psaki said.
Kurtz and Psaki didn’t have many suggestions about what could be done to improve civil discourse.
But they did have a simple answer for the person in the audience who wanted to know what to do when a Twitter mob comes for you.
“Unplug,” Kurtz said.
