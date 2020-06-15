Roanoke College on Monday announced the creation of an academic center dedicated to studying race and the legacies of slavery.
The Center for Studying Structures of Race will be home to teaching, research and community engagement about historical and contemporary issues surrounding race and institutional racism, according to a news release.
Jesse Bucher, an associate professor of history, will serve as director. The center will be housed in renovated former slave quarters purchased by Roanoke College in 2002.
"Its events will provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to understand more deeply the legacies of racism, to discuss remedies to address them, and to take action to promote change," said Vice President and Dean Richard Smith.
The center will also lead Roanoke College's efforts to address the legacies of slavery and racism on campus. Roanoke College did not own slaves, but enslaved people constructed two of the college's earliest buildings, Administration Building and Miller Hall, according to the release. The college is in the process of creating a campus memorial to honor those enslaved workers, the release said. Roanoke College is also a founding member of the international Universities Studying Slavery project.
In recent years many universities nationally have reconsidered their historical connections to slavery, including, in Virginia, Washington and Lee University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and the College of William and Mary.
"We need to have an honest and ongoing conversation about the College’s physical and financial heritage from slavery," Bucher said of Roanoke College. "Just as importantly, we must use those conversations to reflect on our own present day. The goal of this Center is to teach and learn about and become compassionate about the ongoing presence of institutional racism in our society."
The center will be opened in a structure built in 1853 that is on the Monterey House property.
The center has been in the works for more than a year, the news release stated. Its announcement comes as the nation reckons with racism in the weeks following the killing of George Floyd through protests for racial justice and removal of Confederate monuments by both protesters and governments.
A Confederate monument stands near Roanoke College's campus on a plot of land owned by Roanoke County. That monument has been a "major focal point" in conversations about race, Bucher said.
The center's name refers to both physical structures, such as the buildings built by enslaved people, and other structures connected to the legacy of racism.
The center will also host public events, which are currently postponed due to the pandemic, according to the release. Those events include creation of an artist-in-residence program, which will first feature Karen Collins, and a reading group that will focus on science fiction author Octavia Butler.
