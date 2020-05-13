Roanoke City Public Schools plans to use its reserves to cover a funding gap for the remainder of the school year and slash $7.6 million from the 2020-21 budget.
"We're currently in the process of taking a hard look at everything," Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson said.
A bulk of the planned cuts, $3.25 million, will come from salary freezes. The school district will also save $2.45 million from this summer's cancellation of summer enrichment program RCPS+ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Removing planned new and additional positions will reduce spending by $1.2 million. The district had originally planned to add additional teaching positions due to increasing enrollment and create new positions, including new high school assistant coaches and a middle school gifted resource teacher.
That leaves the district with $654,000 more to cut, although Jackson said it's also possible the district will need to find additional savings.
The district was forced to overhaul its budget after city and state revenues declined amid the pandemic. Superintendent Rita Bishop said she found out earlier in the day that the state was expecting an unspecified decline in lottery funds, which partially fund schools, so some uncertainty still remains.
District officials plan to use $5 million from the fund balance, or reserves, to cover remaining expenses for the current school year.
School closure update
Virtual Virginia seems the likely candidate for an online platform if the district has to remain online for at least part of the fall, Bishop said. No decision has been made yet on when Virginia schools may reopen for the next academic year.
"We think that might be the answer to a single platform for improved instructional delivery if we have to go virtual," Bishop said. With Virtual Virginia, online instruction will be "a great deal smoother if we have to go through this again," she said.
School board member Eli Jamison also provided an update on a task force recently started to navigate the future of school closures. The group's first meeting was a "brainstorming session" to discuss how to move forward. The task force will work on contingency planning and figure out how to best respond using district resources.
"We are not in the driver's seat for all the things, we want to just be prepared to be fully and appropriately responsive," Jamison said.
