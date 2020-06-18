Roanoke municipal offices will close Friday in recognition of Juneteenth, which was recognized as a state holiday earlier this week by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Juneteenth, sometimes called Emancipation Day, celebrates the day of June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger told enslaved blacks in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free.
The holiday has been celebrated in many southern localities for decades. Demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, brought sharper focus on racial issues in the United States.
Roanoke's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, General District Court and Circuit Court will operate as usual at the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center.
The town of Rocky Mount also has announced its offices will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.