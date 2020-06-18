Roanoke logo (copy)
Courtesy of City of Roanoke

Roanoke municipal offices will close Friday in recognition of Juneteenth, which was recognized as a state holiday earlier this week by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Juneteenth, sometimes called Emancipation Day, celebrates the day of June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger told enslaved blacks in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

The holiday has been celebrated in many southern localities for decades. Demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, brought sharper focus on racial issues in the United States.

Roanoke's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, General District Court and Circuit Court will operate as usual at the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center.

The town of Rocky Mount also has announced its offices will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you

Load comments