The Roanoke City Council is seeking applications for two seats on the Roanoke School Board.
The three-year terms of incumbents Bill Hopkins and Eli Jamison expire June 30. Both are eligible for reappointment.
Applications are due by March 10.
Information on school board duties and applications for appointment are available on the city clerk’s page of the city website under “Council-Appointed Bodies” or by visiting the clerk’s office on the fourth Floor of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
For more information or to ask questions, contact the clerk’s office at 853-2541.
