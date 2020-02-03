The Roanoke City Council appointed a new city clerk Monday, a veteran of city hall and the clerk’s office.

Cecelia “Susie” McCoy succeeds Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, who retired in December after 42 years with the city and 12 years as clerk.

McCoy worked in the city manager’s office for 15 years before moving to the clerk’s office four years ago. She rose above other applicants in a national search.

Councilwoman Michelle Davis, who heads council’s personnel committee, said applications came in from as far away as Alaska. There also were internal applicants.

McCoy has been serving as acting clerk for several weeks, and takes the job permanently later this month.

Matt Chittum covers Roanoke City. A Roanoke native, he’s been at the Roanoke Times for more than two decades, having overcome an inauspicious start with a part-time clerical job.

