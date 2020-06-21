Clifford Weckstein, a Roanoke Circuit Court judge whose tenure on the bench spanned three decades, died Saturday evening at a Lynchburg hospital at age 71.
He was known by colleagues for his scholarly approach to the law and for his exacting stance when it came to the written word; Loudon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Horne once dubbed him the “Mark Twain of the Virginia Judiciary.”
Weckstein, who retired in 2015, battled health issues for many years, including heart and respiratory problems and the neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis.
“He had beaten this thing so many times before, as his condition deteriorated, and he always kept a sense of humor about him,” former U.S. District Court Judge Sam Wilson said Sunday.
Wilson’s and Weckstein’s friendship extends back to the earliest days of their careers — both were admitted to practice law on Sept. 27, 1974, and both sworn in locally on Oct. 11 —and it lasted to the end.
Even in the later and more difficult phases of his life, Wilson recalled, Weckstein’s precision with words and attention to detail continued to assert themselves.
“I was in his room at LewisGale and something was bothering him,” Wilson said. “He was having a hard time speaking and he pointed to something on the wall, and he looked irritated.”
Wilson soon discovered the source of Weckstein’s chagrin: A sign with the phrase “Can I help you?” when, in context, the correct question was “May I help you?”
“He maintained that sense of who he was up until the very moment of his death,” Wilson said.
”South to Salem”
Though raised in the region, he was not entirely native to it.
Weckstein came to Roanoke at age 6, with his parents, Norbert and Gloria Weckstein. Norbert was an engineer who, in the fall of 1955, was transferred south to Salem, from Schenectady, New York, to work at General Electric, a new plant at the time.
Gloria taught reading at Patrick Henry High School and Woodrow Wilson Junior High and spent decades as a volunteer with the American Red Cross.
“Her Judaism and Jewish identity were important throughout her life,” her obituary read.
“Each year, for each of her children in elementary school, Gloria was the person who came to school to explain Jewish holidays and traditions,” it said.
It was a progressive approach for the times. In a 2005 interview with The Roanoke Times, Weckstein recalled being a new kid at elementary school, and being asked by a classmate if he was “a Yankee or a Reb.”
“I had never heard those terms before and I didn’t know how to answer him,” he said.
Knowing the meanings and uses of words, however, later became Weckstein’s forte, and for a time he wavered between a career in law and one in journalism.
During college, he interned at what is now The Roanoke Times and later worked as a stringer and copy editor, but after graduating from the University of Virginia, he attended William and Mary Law School.
He opened a Roanoke practice in 1974 and, for a time, partnered with Barry Lichenstein whose son, attorney John Lichtenstein, drew early inspiration from their collaboration.
“When they were practicing together, I was coming into high school, and I’d sneak down to the office and listen through the door to whatever matter was under consideration,” he remembered.
As a defense attorney, Weckstein’s cases included Major Henry Johnson Jr., who in 1977 was found guilty of murdering a Roanoke landlord, and whose conviction and death sentence were later overturned by the state Supreme Court, based on Weckstein’s argument of an improper jury instruction.
At a second trial, Johnson was again found guilty but this time received life in prison, but was spared execution.
“A true love for people”
By 1987, still three years shy of 40, Weckstein was tapped for a circuit court judgeship.
“He was an... active, scholarly legal mind, all the things that are present in truly great judges,” Lichtenstein said Sunday. “But Judge Weckstein had the additional dimension of a true love for people. It didn’t matter what kind of terrible thing was alleged to have happened or not. ”
Lichtenstein recalled that, in 1991, he and another attorney were tapped to handle the arraignment of a man accused of murder. Weckstein was the presiding judge that day.
“He was pretty severely psychotic,” Lichtenstein said of the defendant. “He wouldn’t come out of the lockup. He went to the corner and would not interact, would not talk.”
When Weckstein learned of the situation, the judge simply left the bench and, still in his black robes, visited the cell himself, Lichtenstein said.
“His authority was evident. His nature and his manner were so calm and compassionate that this gentleman really sensed that,” he recalled. “There wasn’t anything really that Judge Weckstein saw as a separation. He was able to demonstrate that in a way that mattered.”
After Weckstein’s retirement in 2015, Salem attorney and councilman Chris Clemens was tapped to take his bench.
“When I became a judge, he hand wrote me a 10 page letter that included advice, quotes, stories,” Clemens recalled. “Little snippets about being patient, making yourself take breaks, asking others for help, the importance of listening.”
“He was just a great man. No one could ever take his place or fill that void,” Clemens said.
Weckstein once called the act of presiding over a jury trial the most rewarding aspect of his career.
“It’s an opportunity to see the truth arrived at through the adversary process and to apply the laws correctly and fairly to help that happen,” he said.
“To communicate with jurors, lawyers and witnesses. To apply your legal knowledge, often in situations that you could not have anticipated,” he said.
“And to see ‘the game’ played as it ought to be played.”
Weckstein is survived by two daughters, Ginny and Meg, and his son, Ben.
