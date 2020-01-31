For Chief Tim Jones, law enforcement has been a calling, a vocation written into his DNA.
“Once it gets into your blood, it’s going to keep gnawing at you until you get your fill of it,” said Jones, who’s a second-generation police officer.
“It took me 39 years to get to that point,” he reflected. “But it’s gone by in the blink of an eye.”
Jones, 60, is one of the Roanoke Police Department’s longest-serving veterans and became its chief in 2016.
On Friday, he hung up his badge, retiring after 39 years of service.
Over his decades in uniform, he’s served in nearly every role in the department, aiding it as it evolved from a reactive policing model — common during the 1980s — to a more forward-looking, community-centered approach.
Jones was the city’s first crime analyst and headed up its community policing unit. He served as director of the recruit training academy and, as chief, was part of implementing the Roanoke Valley Hope Initiative, a program that helps people connect with addiction recovery treatment.
His work has put him front and center with the community in times both triumphant and tragic. He said he hoped he had, in some small measure, contributed to making his hometown safer.
“I wish the city nothing but the best,” he said last week at his final meeting of Roanoke City Council.
“Godspeed,” he said. “Blessings to all of you.”
Jones, a graduate of William Fleming High School, always called Roanoke home, even when his father’s early career in the U.S. Navy took his family to parts beyond.
“This was the place we always came back to,” he said. “It’s where we wanted to come back because it was home.”
He’d go on to study criminal justice at Radford University and join the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office before signing up with the Roanoke Police Department in February 1981.
In donning the uniform, he followed in the footsteps of two uncles, both city police officers, and his father, who was with the sheriff’s office for 20 years after his military service.
Those role models made a lasting impression on a young Jones. They were people whom others could lean on in times of crisis.
“I think that still underscores the foundation and essence of today’s police officer,” he said. “Someone you can turn to when there’s chaos all around you.”
In 2016, Jones, then a deputy chief within the department, was named as the successor to Chief Chris Perkins.
Perkins, who retired after 23 years on the force, said after knowing Jones for nearly a quarter-century he was confident in the city’s pick.
“I knew he was exceptional and capable,” Perkins said.
Jones combined an analytical mind with an ability to connect with people from all walks of life, Perkins said. He received a master’s degree in criminal justice at a time when that was a rarity for officers.
“When you get to know Tim Jones, you realize he’s not a puddle,” Perkins said. “He’s got very deep waters and an extensive knowledge that he brings to bear.”
In his final year, Jones did face criticism for comments that spurred some to wonder whether his thinking was still evolving apace with the community.
He drew protests after a discussion of sexual assault data during which he said young women too often put themselves at risk when alcohol and other factors come into play.
A few months later, while visibly frustrated after a shooting downtown, Jones admonished the community that it was better than this, adding in part, “This isn’t some kind of rap video,” a reference that struck some as racially coded.
Brenda Hale, Roanoke NAACP president, was among those alarmed by Jones’ remarks. Hale served on a community panel that had backed Jones for chief in 2016 but said she was left disappointed and worried by the fracturing effect of last year’s comments.
“I think it could have been better handled by him as the chief of police,” she said. “I would use the term disconnect. There was a disconnect.”
Supporters said Jones’ statements were poorly phrased but not rooted in malice. Jones had been trying to caution people to take steps to protect themselves, they said, or attempting to speak more broadly of violent media.
Jones, for his part, said that he had striven to work through those friction points and that the controversy generated hadn’t reflected the true message he meant to convey.
“The true intent was always to keep people safe,” he said.
In their farewell remarks last week, city leaders honored Jones’ tenure and what he had given to serve his community in ways large and small.
During summers, he could be seen manning the barbecue at community youth events. In one heart-pounding moment last year, he aided a rookie to rescue a man dangling precariously from an overpass.
When a young child accidentally shot himself with an unattended gun — a case so upsetting it still makes Councilwoman Anita Price emotional when she thinks about it — he spent hours organizing a gun safety outreach program.
That was a project he could have delegated to another, Price said. But he took it on himself.
“That’s just one small example,” Price said. “I know personally where your heart is, and I can’t thank you enough for all that you have poured of yourself into this community.”
On Friday, his last day with the department, Jones was feted by first responders from across the valley in a gathering that brought out people from local, state and federal agencies.
These were men and women who’d served with him in the crucible of 2 a.m. emergency calls, natural disasters and fugitive searches.
It’s a band that Jones said he was proud to have been a part of.
“It’s been a great, 39-year ride,” he said. “I’ve been blessed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.