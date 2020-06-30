hr treasurerreopen 060920 p01

Jessica Stuart (facing camera) works with a resident in the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building in Roanoke after the city treasurer and commissioner of the revenue offices reopened in early June. Social distancing guides can be seen on the floor along with protective shields where lines might form. Visitors must enter from the Church Avenue door, wear a mask and check in first at a tent outside the municipal building’s steps. Those with mobility issues may use the elevator on the Second Street Southwest side of the building. Masks are provided for people who do not have one, and residents are asked to use hand sanitizer before entering.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2020

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will resume its DMV Select services at Roanoke’s city hall on Wednesday as part of the city’s reopening of some government facilities.

In the next week, other offices at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building will reopen to employees and to the public and city libraries will begin offering curbside pickup of books at neighborhood branches.

Most local government buildings have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The municipal building reopened the treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue in early June.

DMV Select will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday with many restrictions in place. Due to physical distancing guidelines, only 10 customers at a time will be allowed in line inside the building. People will be required to wear face coverings, which can be provided for people who do not bring masks with them.

The DMV services provided include vehicle registration renewal, purchase of license plates, voter applications and a few other transactions. DMV Select does not issue driver’s licenses, learners’ permits or identification cards. More information can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/2230/DMV-Select.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation will start some of its summer programs on Monday with limits on participation. Youth activities at a handful of recreation centers, which include the Discovery Center at Mill Mountain, and summer camps will operate with up to eight participants daily. For information about recreation programs, go online at www.playroanoke.com.

Public libraries will offer curbside pickup of requested books, DVDs and other materials starting Monday. Residents can check out items online or call their local library branches for information about scheduling pickups.

City employees will return to work in the municipal building, public works department and other facilities beginning Monday. Citizens who need to conduct business at city offices should either call to make appointments or make transactions online if possible.

Valley Metro buses will resume collecting fares on Wednesday for all passengers.

For more information about Roanoke’s municipal reopenings, go online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Ralph Berrier Jr.

