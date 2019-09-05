Roanoke’s municipal auditor questioned actions and practices by leaders of the city’s general services and parks departments in investigative reports presented to the city’s audit committee Wednesday.
One report said a $700 lunch for 100 city employees, paid for by a vendor who supplied new garbage trucks to the city, violated both state procurement law and city policy, something the official who requested the lunch had been advised of ahead of time.
The city manager’s office did not dispute the report’s findings but criticized it for unnecessarily impugning the director of general service’s character.
Another report found lax handling of employee overtime and leave time by the parks and recreation department that may violate federal labor law, as well as loose controls on cash and outdoors equipment provided to the parks and recreation department by event sponsors.
A third report also released Wednesday outlined improper expenditures allowed by a former adult services program supervisors who is now deceased.
Auditor Drew Harmon said it’s unusual to have so many investigations on a single quarterly meeting agenda of the city’s audit committee.
‘Celebratory’ lunch criticized
The general services report involved the purchase of 17 garbage trucks, which was coordinated through a dealer in Richmond.
On the day some of the trucks were delivered in April, two vendors involved in assembling the trucks provided a “celebratory” lunch for about 100 city employees, the report says. The lunch was served in conjunction with staff training about the new trucks.
Director of General Services Jeffrey Powell directed the fleet manager to ask the vendors to provide the lunch, according to the report.
Powell told auditors he didn’t believe the lunch amounted to a conflict of interest because each employee received a lunch valued only at $6 to $8; neither he nor the fleet manager enjoyed any benefit beyond a meal; and the request for the lunch was made after the deal with the truck vendors was complete.
The report, however, notes that city policy and the Virginia Public Procurement Act prohibits solicitation or acceptance of gifts of anything more than “nominal or minimal value.” The auditors treated the lunches as a single gift of $700, not 100 separate small gifts.
Harmon said the city attorney concurred with that interpretation.
The lunch “creates an opportunity for competing vendors to raise concerns about conflicts of interest and potential disadvantages in future solicitations,” the report reads.
The report notes that Powell was advised by the city’s purchasing manager, who was his subordinate, that the lunch was problematic.
Powell also had recently attended a training session entitled “There’s No Such Thing As A Free Lunch” that discussed similar situations in light of state procurement law, according to the report.
The report criticizes Powell for “compounding” his mistake by not seeking further advice from the city attorney after the purchasing manager, who has since resigned, advised against it.
City Councilman Bill Bestpitch, a member of the audit committee, said he felt the report blew the concerns out of proportion. Harmon called it a “tone at the top” issue, in that Powell is setting an example for staff.
In an unusual move, city management took issue with parts of the report that highlight those who disagreed with Powell’s decision to go forward with the lunch.
In comments in the report and from Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall during the meeting, the administration took no exception to the report’s findings, but argued that “inclusion of the representations and characterizations above go beyond the spirit of reporting whether a policy is violated” and “border on impugning the integrity and competency of the Director of General Services.”
By contrast, the report delivered at the same meeting about the parks and recreation department didn’t contain similar characterizations, Stovall said.
Parks overtime issues problematic
The parks and recreation department audit found employees of the recreation division used an informal, honor-based “flex” time system that allowed for abuse of time off that “risks violating the Department of Labor’s overtime laws and regulation.” The system also didn’t comply with city policy.
When employees of the department worked more than 40 hours in a week, they would take time off later . These “flex” hours weren’t taken during the same pay period as the overtime during which they were earned, but often much later, the audit found.
Federal wage laws require that hourly workers be paid 150 percent of their normal rate for overtime, the report says. Governments can allow 1.5 hours of compensatory time for every hour of overtime, but city policy prohibits that practice.
Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark acknowledged to auditors that while staff were expected to use any flex time within the same pay period in which it was earned, it wasn’t uniformly done.
The report also cites one specific example of Clark himself using flex time improperly by taking time off during a week before he attended a two-day conference — before he’d earned the flex time.
The report recommended a “well-designed and clearly communicated policy along with improved record keeping as solutions.”
That audit also looked at personal use by department staff of equipment supplied to the department by vendors for events such as the annual Get Outside Festival, or GO Fest.
Auditors found a lack of adequate inventory for such equipment and a lack of clear policy governing its use.
“The practice ... could create the appearance of diverting city assets for personal use,” the report said.
The report also notes that sponsors for events such as GO Fest see parks and rec staff as “important influencers in the marketplace” and seek to supply them with free or deeply discounted items as a marketing opportunity.
Accepting such goods could create the appearance of a conflict of interest, the report notes.
