More than 25 Roanoke Valley arts and culture organizations will gather at the Taubman Museum of Art for performances and demonstrations during a three-day winter celebration that starts Friday.
Called Roanoke Arts Pop! the free, kid-friendly event “will be showcasing what we do and what we do together,” said Taubman Executive Director Cindy Petersen.
Event organizers will plant pinball machines and arcade games in the museum concourse, follow the high notes of Opera Roanoke with the spoken word poetry of Soul Sessions, and juxtapose a drum circle led by 5 Points Music with a book launch by local historian Nelson Harris.
Primarily sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment with additional backing from the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge tourism bureau, Roanoke Arts Pop! means to be a promotion of regional arts in the vein of the Star City Arts Festival organized in August by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.
“It’s really building on that momentum,” Petersen said, referencing the Americans for the Arts study commissioned by the endowment, presented in October, which asserted that arts and culture generate $64 million annually for the city’s economy.
“The Taubman approached us,” said Roanoke Cultural Endowment Executive Director Shaleen Powell. “This is to us elevating the collective arts offerings in Roanoke. It’s all about inclusion.”
Created in 2014, the endowment plans to eventually give grants to Roanoke arts organizations that will assist with their operations budgets. However, the endowment won’t start doing that until it has received enough private donations and city allocations to reach $20 million.
In 2018, the endowment received a gift from a donor who wanted the money to benefit Roanoke arts immediately. The arts study funding and the sponsorships for Star City Arts Festival and Roanoke Arts Pop! come from that gift.
As with Star City Arts Festival, which was held Aug. 24 in Elmwood Park, organizers hope Roanoke Arts Pop! will become an annual tradition, which would result in a big arts event in the city twice yearly.
Virginia’s Blue Ridge is always looking for new opportunities to draw visitors in winter, and involving so many arts organizations made Roanoke Arts Pop! especially appealing, said Vice President of Public Affairs Catherine Fox.
“I’m excited about seeing how this is all going to come about.”
The goal of Roanoke Arts Pop! is to give visitors a feel for the full range of the region’s cultural offerings under one roof, with decades-old institutions like Mill Mountain Theatre and the Harrison Museum of African Culture providing samples of what they offer alongside newer outfits like Fashionista Roanoke and The Spot on Kirk.
All three days feature activities on all three of the Taubman’s floors. Numerous organizations will have booths in the atrium. The schedule includes theater, ballet and chamber music performances, art-making activities, stilt walking, film screenings, face painting, and 3D printing courtesy of Virginia Western Community College’s Fab Lab.
Among the highlights:
- Center in the Square’s Roanoke Pinball Museum and Roanoke Starcade will set up free-to-play machines near the museum entrance, while Kids Square children’s museum and Roanoke Children’s Theatre will temporarily take over Art Venture, the Taubman’s activity center for children. Admission to Art Venture will be free all three days.
- At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Opera Roanoke General Director Brooke Tolley, an accomplished soprano, will sing a half-hour program in the Carilion Clinic Gallery housing “riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass.” Her performance is intended as a response to the New River Valley artist’s immense multi-panel watercolors.
- Saturday, The Spot on Kirk will present two acoustic guitar performances by two Roanoke rock and folk singer-songwriters on the Taubman’s 3rd floor balcony. John Pence performs at noon and Sharayah Spears
- at 4 p.m.
- Texas artist Julie Speed, whose surreal “East of the Sun and West of the Moon” exhibition is on display in the second floor galleries, will give an artist talk and answer questions from visitors starting 1:30 p.m. March 8.
- At 3 p.m. March 8 in the museum’s atrium, Roanoke Public Libraries will host activities with a 1940s theme to go along with the launch of former Roanoke Mayor Nelson Harris’ new history book, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s.”
The weekend of Roanoke Arts Pop! also will be the final weekend of the Taubman’s special ticketed exhibition “Pop Power from Warhol to Koons.” Seeing that show will still require an admission fee of $8-$10.
