The Roanoke region’s homeless shelters are ramping up cleaning and conferring with health care providers to keep their doors open amid the coronavirus response.
Preserving services for the valley’s most vulnerable is critical, providers said.
“Our people need us,” said RAM House Executive Director Melissa Woodson.
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke, which has an on-site health clinic, is using a scan thermometer to check all visitors for fever. It also limited its entry points and installed portable hand-washing stations by doors, where all are asked to wash up before entering.
RAM House also set up hand-washing stations — one was provided by Elevation Church and another was purchased for it by a shelter staffer’s mother. Thermometer scanning is being implemented as well, Woodson said.
Hand sanitizer is more widely available, and people who are under the weather are referred for care.
The Samaritan Inn said it continues to thoroughly clean all facilities and to emphasize hand-washing. The ministry has closed its thrift store for the next two weeks but is committed to taking the steps needed to continue its day shelter and meal service programs.
“We have no plans to close,” said administrator Georgia Barnett. “We’re going to stay open as long as we can.”
Sites are also working together on planning and collaboration. The Rescue Mission, for example, has marked out space where guests could self-quarantine if that becomes necessary.
That hasn’t had to be deployed to date. No cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Southwest Virginia as of Tuesday evening.
But, providers said, monitoring and planning continues as teams work to stay on top of the situation.
“It’s constant,” said Lee Clark, CEO of the Rescue Mission, adding that it will continue until the threat has passed.
“We’re being very proactive and monitoring and making sure we’ve got all the precautions in place.”
Volunteers, who are more likely to be mobile, are also being screened for travel history and other indicators, Clark said, and trips by out-of-state service groups have been called off.
The Rescue Mission serves about 240 people in its overnight shelters and distributes about 600 meals per day through its breakfast, lunch and dinner programs.
RAM House serves an average of 100 to 160 people per day through its day shelter program, lunch meals and financial assistance program.
The Samaritan Inn fed 45 people during its lunch service on Tuesday.
