The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 jumped by 35 in Roanoke on Monday, pushing the city’s total above 400 cases.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that Roanoke has had 403 cases of the coronavirus; Roanoke County’s cases increased by 28 on Monday to 234, and Giles County’s cases doubled in the last week to 14.
Statewide, cases increased 453 on Monday to 62,189. An additional 28 Virginians were hospitalized, increasing the total to 6,164, and another eight deaths were reported, bringing the total so far to 1,740.
Of the deaths, 61%, or 1,064, are linked to outbreaks in long-term care.
The department’s seven-day moving average for new deaths has been rising during the last week from a low of 9.3 on June 21 to 24 on Monday.
The seven-day moving average for the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has shown a slight decrease in that same time period from 886 to 796 on Monday. The same slight downward trend is showing for patients in intensive care units and on ventilators.
The Health Department also reports that 5.8% of tests are positive, a rate statewide that has been holding at about 6% for the last week.
Locally, however, Carilion Clinic reports a rise in its positivity rate. Carilion said Monday the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has more than doubled in June from about 2% on May 26 to 4.6% on June 25.
Carilion said in a news release that many of the diagnoses are in people without symptoms.
While the rate of new cases is falling across the state, it is rising in Southwest Virginia. The region’s trend line on the department’s website continues to climb, while much of the rest of Virginia shows a decline in average number of new daily cases.
