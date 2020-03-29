Roanoke animal shelters are maintaining adoption and veterinary services as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the region continues to rise. Shelters have seen both an increase in owners surrendering their pets and in adoptions from people who are self-isolating at home.
Angels of Assisi, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection and the Roanoke Valley SPCA all have switched to adoptions by appointment only.
Lisa O’Neill, executive director of Angels of Assisi, said the shelter has seen an increasing number of adoptions and foster placements because people who are home from work and school have more time to care for harder-to-place animals.
“If you’re home, it’s a great time to give back and help a pet in need,” she said. “They’re great companions.”
Angels of Assisi has switched its low-cost veterinary clinic to curbside service. People are asked to wait outside on benches or in their cars instead of coming inside to wait for their appointment time. The new service makes it safer for patrons and for staff, O’Neill said, and it’s important to keep providing the low-cost services so people can continue to care for their pets.
Mike Warner, interim executive director of RCACP, said the shelter has seen a rapid increase in owners surrendering their pets — 41 animals have been surrendered to the shelter since March 9. Warner said the center has been trying to spread the word that it has supplies, like food and crates, for people who are worried about being able to afford care for their pets.
Warner said the community has demonstrated an outpouring of support for the center by donating food and other supplies.
“We sometimes come in and find bags of dog food piled up at the door,” he said. “We’re trying to get those supplies out to people so they can keep their animals. Some people just don’t know where their next check is coming from.”
Angels of Assisi and the SPCA offer pet food pantry services as well.
Suzanne Cresswell, SPCA’s director of community relations, said the shelter has other services available for people who may be struggling to provide for their animals. The shelter offers funds that can help pay pet deposits at apartments, veterinary bills, and fees to pick up a lost pet at RCACP. The shelter also offers transitional foster care for anyone who needs to give up their pet for a short period of time while they get back on their feet, Cresswell said.
“Pets provide a natural connection for people,” she said. “If we can cover that cost, we want to help in whatever way we can. It’s always best for a pet to stay in the home that they’re in.”
The SPCA is also offering a matchmaking service for people looking to adopt. Cresswell said people can call in and describe what kind of pet they are looking for, and staff will match them with the best animal available. Pets can also go on an overnight visit to see if they are a good fit for the family.
All three shelters are looking for more foster families to care for pets during the health crisis. Fostering an animal clears up more space in the shelters and takes some of the burden off of staff.
Warner said RCACP is looking for emergency fosters to take some of the older pets out of the shelter.
He also said “kitten season,” the spring and summer months when an influx of feral cats are giving birth outside and kittens are routinely being brought into the shelter, creates a bigger need for fosters. Kittens are more likely to contract illnesses while staying at a shelter because their immune systems are not fully developed, so it’s imperative to find them foster homes.
“We’re trying to adopt as much as we can and move animals out,” Warner said. “This is a very unusual time and we’re trying to make sure we take care of the animals in our community.”
