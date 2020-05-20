The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a flood warning for the Roanoke and New River valleys, as local governments and businesses, including Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, prepared for high water along the Roanoke River.
By early Wednesday evening, 3 to 6 inches of rain had fallen in the Roanoke Valley since Monday morning, with some spots getting more, the weather service said. Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected through Friday morning, the federal agency said.
The weather service expects the Roanoke River to rise to nearly 16.5 feet by 8 a.m. Thursday. If that happens, it would be the city’s eighth highest crest on record, dating to 1901. By late afternoon, the river already had passed 10 feet, flooding the Roanoke River Greenway. At 13 feet, the River’s Edge Sports Complex would experience flooding.
Water levels are expected to fall below flood stage by Friday afternoon.
The last time the river crested more than 16 feet was in October 2018, when it reached 16.64 feet with the remnants of Hurricane Michael.
The persistent rain is being caused by an upper-level low pressure system that has become nearly stalled west of Virginia, having broken apart from most of the fast-moving flow aloft called the “jet stream.”
The low is spinning thick moisture off the western Atlantic into the Appalachians, lifted and condensed into rain by riding over cooler air at the surface and also gliding up the steep terrain itself. Rain showers continually redevelop as the moisture is lifted over the higher terrain, and occasional heavier rain bands are also rotated into the region from the south by the upper-level low.
By late Thursday and Friday, the low will finally begin to wobble east and north as it is nudged by weather systems far to the west, gradually making the rain more intermittent, though still heavy at times. It is expected to be mostly east of the region by Saturday, with warmth and sunshine returning for the Memorial Day weekend, though there may be afternoon showers and storms as highs in the 80s evaporate the abundant moisture that has collected on the surface from this week’s rain.
In Roanoke, numerous vulnerable roads have been closed . In Salem, the low-lying bridge across the Roanoke River at Mill Lane has been closed. West Riverside Drive is closed as well between Front Avenue and Eddy Avenue, according to the city.
In Roanoke County, floodwaters have closed off four community parks: Brookside Park, Jae Valley Park, Green Hill Park and Starkey Park. The county said it continues to monitor conditions at other sites.
Roanoke Fire-EMS Swift Water Rescue teams have prepared boats in two locations — one boat at Station No. 6 on Jamison Avenue and two boats at Station No. 5 on Melrose Avenue, according to department spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.
Perdue said additional firefighters and EMS personnel will be brought in to help with extra calls that often accompany a storm or flooding.
“When we have weather events, our call volume increases,” Perdue said. “We have five or six persons who will assist on-duty personnel with that increase.”
Perdue said people should stay indoors and avoid driving if they can. Drivers should heed barricades that block flooded streets.
“We’re going to have a lot of rain, so driving is riskier,” she said. “And do not go around the barricades. Often, people see barricades and they think, ‘That’s not too deep, I can go around it.’ They think the barricade doesn’t apply to them. Well, it does apply to them. It applies to everybody.”
Since Roanoke’s last major flooding, a new flood wall was installed at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
“It was put in six months ago, and is a special structural glass. That’s why a lot of folks won’t notice that we put it in front of the hospital,” spokeswoman Hannah Curtis said.
The hospital has closed the entrance on the left side that is nearer to the river. The right-side entrance remains open, but I-beams will be moved into place if needed.
“We are more monitoring the situation on standby, than officially activating yet,” she said.
Staff writers Ralph Berrier Jr., Alicia Petska and Luanne Rife contributed to this report.
