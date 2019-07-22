A member of the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad and her family were injured in a crash Sunday, according to reports on the squad's Facebook page.
Virginia State Police said that a head-on collision on Virginia 8 near Beaver Dam Road, in Floyd County, left three people with injuries that necessitated transporting them by helicopter to a hospital. The names of the injured and details of the wreck were not available from state police Monday.
According to posts made Sunday night and Monday morning on the rescue squad's Facebook page, squad member Alicia Robertson, her husband Paul Robertson and his daughter were hurt. A statement posted on Facebook and attributed to the squad's chief and deputy chief said Alicia Robertson had suffered severe injuries. The statement urged people to pray for her.
A reporter's message to the rescue squad's Facebook page received a response that no more information was available on the wreck itself. As for injuries, "At this time we are only vaguely updating our community" and maintaining the family's privacy, the squad's reply said.
Paul Robertson is the transportation supervisor for Floyd County Public Schools. A woman at his office on Monday referred questions to the school system superintendent, who did not reply to a message.
Carilion Clinic spokeswoman Hannah Curtis wrote in an email Monday that Paul Robertson was in serious condition. Curtis wrote that she had no information about Alicia Robertson or Paul Robertson's daughter, adding that Carilion policy bars releasing information about children.