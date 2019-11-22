Roanoke Times reporter Luanne Rife has been awarded a national fellowship to explore the treatment of Virginia's geriatric mental health patients.
The Reporting Fellowship on Health Care Performance, from the Association of Health Care Journalists, is designed to help journalists report on the performance of local health care markets and the U.S. health system as a whole.
Rife, who was one of six journalists to receive this honor, will look at state policies that keep older mental health patients locked in state psychiatric hospitals long after they are medically cleared for discharge. She first wrote about the issue of geriatric mental health services several years ago when Virginia said it wanted to close Roanoke County's Catawba Hospital, which was one of the few state psychiatric hospitals that specialized in treating elderly patients. The state eventually opted to keep the facility open.
Rife also was selected to participate in this year's Journalists in Aging Fellowship Program, sponsored by the Gerontological Society of America and the Journalists Network on Generations.
