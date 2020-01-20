Reporters Amy Friedenberger and Matt Chittum cover Lobby Day at the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond on Monday.
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was here today.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
That hat. pic.twitter.com/PsaXUPy9tW
Most people have left Capitol Square. A few people milled about looking to talk to legislators. A couple men approached Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
They’re opposed to gun control, but they also wanted campaign finance reform to address big money in politics. pic.twitter.com/9MPn9cUzjF
The crowd of several thousand turned toward the Capitol in Richmond as Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase addressed the rally. @roanoketimes pic.twitter.com/YszKE0rDOd— Matt Chittum (@mattchittum) January 20, 2020
“Senator Stanley!” a woman shouts through the megaphone to cheers pic.twitter.com/smpkUDG9x1— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
Mark Ching of Franklin Co. and Garan Sink of Botetourt Co. waiting and then entering Capitol Square in Richmond for the gun rights rally. @roanoketimes pic.twitter.com/9la94H8LIv— Matt Chittum (@mattchittum) January 20, 2020
Sen. @MarkObenshain, R-Rockingham, out mingling with the crowd pic.twitter.com/EjrVxg7fHd— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
Gun rally participants gather on the hill in front of the Capitol Building in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/GNRQRaFlMh— Matt Chittum (@mattchittum) January 20, 2020
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, chair of Senate Judiciary that takes up gun control, has a good view of the gun rights crowd outside pic.twitter.com/PDzZzeb3Jd— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
The crowd, which seems easily number in the thousands, filters toward Richmond’s Capitol Square for the gun rights rally. @roanoketimes pic.twitter.com/eXIBzmtTBe— Matt Chittum (@mattchittum) January 20, 2020
Open carry of firearms, including long guns is prevalent outside the fenced off Capitol Square at the gun rights rally in Richmond. @ro pic.twitter.com/tJSLQhIVRF— Matt Chittum (@mattchittum) January 20, 2020
Flags for Arkansas, Texas, New York and other stars scene at the gun rights rally in Richmond Monday. @roanoketimes pic.twitter.com/i13cftISv6— Matt Chittum (@mattchittum) January 20, 2020
It’s really empty through most of the building housing lawmakers’ offices. Although there’s been a cluster of pro-gun people outside Del. Mark Levine’s office throughout the morning. Levine is sponsoring an assault weapons ban bill. pic.twitter.com/jJtvkCaNrl— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
My colleague is in Richmond today to cover all the gun rights advocates who’ve come from Western Virginia https://t.co/GWVP90O5tg— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
Reminder: government business is going on. Del. Joe NcNamara, R-Roanoke County, is presenting bills to a House Education panel. pic.twitter.com/TrxvJBBkxN— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
Gun rights advocates are waiting for lawmakers to get in.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
Only saw one small group of gun control folks wearing March For Our Lives shirts in Del. Dan Helmer’s office. pic.twitter.com/DVEZ3wKoHT
Walking around hallways of Pocahontas and the echoes of voicemails telling lawmakers not to vote for gun control bills.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
“We’ll make sure you’re a one-term delegate,” a caller told Del. Nancy Guy in a voicemail.
Folks are outside signing people up for Trump campaign emails and handing out the usual Guns Save Lives stickers pic.twitter.com/iJhG6aYv5V— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
More people are in line to get into Capitol grounds, but there’s a line forming outside Pocahontas, too, to talk to lawmakers pic.twitter.com/vzN1DEBMHt— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) January 20, 2020
At 3 am, buses wait at Safeside Tactical in Roanoke to carry about 400 Second Amendment Advocates to Richmond for the the 2A rally at Capitol Square for Lobby Day. @roanoketimes pic.twitter.com/iKK4Jb8Ob7— Matt Chittum (@mattchittum) January 20, 2020
The caption for the photo of Sen. Edwards should read "Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, looks out the window while hiding from the crowd, knowing that he really doesn't give a darn what they want."
