Richfield Living issued a news release to announce that one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19 and that it has quarantined 12 residents who had been cared for by the worker.
Four coworkers at the Salem facility also have been asked to self-quarantine.
“At this point, no residents on Richfield’s campus have tested positive although we do have two residents who were admitted to the hospital with non-COVID conditions weeks ago and during their hospitalization they contracted COVID and remain hospitalized undergoing treatment,” the statement said.
A test on one resident came back as negative for the contagious disease.
Lisa Clause, senior director of marketing and philanthropy, said Richfield is not naming the hospital. She said said the residents were admitted to the hospital in March and 16 days later developed COVID symptoms and tested positive.
She declined to provide further details.
Both Carilion Clinic and LewisGale have reported that they have had a small number of employees with infections. LewisGale has said that its workers became sick after caring for patients who were in the hospital for other ailments and later developed symptoms of the disease.
Spokeswomen for both hospitals were checking on Richfield's claim.
Richfield said its employee who tested positive lives with a family member who tested positive over the weekend and who works at another healthcare facility. Richfield did not name the facility.
South Roanoke Nursing Home on Monday reported that a resident and two additional staff members have tested positive. The resident had been in a quarantine unit where the home had moved residents and staff who had contact with a certified nursing assistant who had earlier tested positive.
The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported that 988 cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths were linked to outbreaks at 92 long-term care facilities. The department was still showing that none of the outbreaks is in Roanoke.
An outbreak occurs when someone contracts the illness from someone known to be positive and could not have gotten it any other way.
Dr. Molly O'Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said that they are working with Richfield on a contact investigation, and that she had no information to make a correlation that Richfield residents became infected while under the care of a hospital.
Statewide, the health department on Thursday reported 10,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 722 from the 10,266 reported Wednesday.
Also, there are 372 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 23 from the 349 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 64,518 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,753 have been hospitalized, including 10 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Thursday, there are 371 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only five localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.
Our thoughts are with Harrisonburg. They seem to be having a problem. Montgomery County is surprisingly low considering the number of students still living in Blacksburg. VT has done a pretty good job of convincing them to behave themselves apparently.
