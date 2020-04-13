Data scientists said Monday that Virginia’s policies to halt commerce and close schools, churches, beaches and parks have worked to keep fewer people from becoming severely ill and dying from COVID-19 — but if those restrictions are lifted too soon, cases will shoot up quickly and overwhelm hospitals.
Researchers from the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia presented their findings during a media briefing organized by the governor’s office to talk about modeling.
Their scenarios looked at what would have happened without social distancing, and what might happen if those practices are stopped at the end of April or in mid-June.
Even in the best case, with restrictions beginning to lift in mid-June, the number of cases would nearly double by month’s end and overwhelm hospital systems in July and August.
“We really think the way we have shown the peaks, they are never going to happen. People always adapt to the ground reality, so the peaks should be just viewed as a mathematical possibility,” Madhav Marathe, division director, said. “Our belief is that this is used to guide how the interventions are going to be put in place, constantly controlling the trajectory of this epidemic.”
Virginia Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Dan Carey said the modeling shows how well social distancing is working in Virginia to limit the number of cases, and to limit the numbers of those who become so ill that they need to be in the hospital, and in intensive care units and on ventilators.
“That’s as bad as it could be, but we’re never going to let it get there. We have to figure out how we allow our businesses to open up but also keep our residents safe,” Carey said.
Carey said the state could look at testing people for antibodies, taking their temperature and using data to trace contacts for infected people.
Several universities are modeling COVID-19, using data collected around the United States and the globe.
Virginia has looked to UVa to model the state using data from each of Virginia’s counties and independent cities. Professor Bryan Lewis said the model incorporates travel data and looks at how people interact with each other close to home and across the states, and is similar to models the data scientists have used to track Ebola, Zika and seasonal flu.
The model assumes that every person with the virus infects at least two people during the days before they know they are ill and isolate. It also figures that every confirmed case in Virginia represents seven infections, since testing is limited and half of people don’t exhibit symptoms, he said.
As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 5,747 confirmed cases.
Lewis said there are three ways to project the growth in new cases. The first is unmitigated, in which no policies are enacted to slow the spread. He likened this to flooring a car’s gas pedal.
The second is “slow” growth, with some social distancing, which keeps pressure on the pedal to accelerate but not as recklessly.
And the third is “pause” growth, with new cases coming at about the same rate each day, sort of like driving with cruise control.
Virginia has been in the pause mode since mid-March, when policies enacted to keep people at home contributed to a sharp decrease in the growth rate, he said.
The researchers then looked to see what might happen to each of those rates if Virginia lifted restrictions at the end of April or in mid-June.
With the best scenario of businesses slowly reopening in June, the number of new cases would begin to accelerate from the current rate of about 4,000 a week to 7,800 in the last week of the month. By mid-July, hospitals in Northern Virginia would have thousands more patients than they can treat.
The surge would hit the Roanoke and New River valleys about a month later, with about twice as many hospital patients than capacity.
In the unmitigated model, Virginia could expect 25,000 new cases this week, which would double the following week and rise to more than 200,000 new cases in mid-May.
Under slow growth, Virginia could expect 8,500 new cases this week, with the number continuing to rise with more than 85,000 new cases in the first week of June.
With the pause growth, the model projects about 2,600 new cases this week, with the number climbing more slowly to about 4,000 new cases the first week of June.
Carey said the models show that Virginia has enough capacity under current growth rates, and that policies and tools will be developed to avoid a second or third wave of infections.
“We definitely need to develop a different tool kit besides opening everything up, or open it halfway,” he said. “There are a variety of tools, some of which haven’t been developed yet, that we need to develop in June, July and August to make sure we do this in a nuanced way. “
In the same period about 10,000 people die in Va., 75,000 each year and it is a good thing we do. It is likely these 149 would be in that number this year or soon regardless of the virus.
The total disruption to the masses amounts to our Governors sensitivity to being blamed for people dying. Empathy is well and good but we are 7 million plus suffering the self concern of our Governor and others.
Our President, federal legislators and state legislators did not cause hundreds of millions to stop living, it was Governors who consider their position more important than it is or more than it should be.
I am over 70 and I would prefer the natural events manage my life versus a dimwit politician.
