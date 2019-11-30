A Saturday morning fire led to the displacement of seven residents from a home on the 100 block of Pechin Avenue SE, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire, which firefighters responded to at 11:23 a.m., was knocked down quickly, affording to a social media post from Roanoke Fire-EMS. The department said the fire was accidental and started due to the improper use of a space heater.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross, however, is assisting the seven residents, according to the fire department.
