DUBLIN — The Claytor Lake rescue drill was about to begin and the organizers looked with satisfaction at the gruesome scene they had set by the water’s edge.
Stephanie McKinney, the preceptor (a leader and instructor) of Carilion Clinic’s Life-Guard 10 helicopter team, sported a simulated leg wound that included a bloody-looking mock bone protruding from the skin.
“It’s an open tibia fracture,” McKinney explained cheerfully. She and the other members of the training team did this so often that they needed only a few minutes of plaster and makeup daubing to produce an assortment of ersatz injuries, she added.
Mike Kirk, a training coordinator for Carilion’s patient transport, dribbled artificial blood around a puckered, painful-looking gash on his forearm, also the product of Halloween-style makeup, while Chad Jessee, leader of Carilion’s Life-Guard 11 helicopter team, grinned.
“We go to almost Dr. Frankenstein levels,” Jessee said, chuckling.
Soon, Jessee’s Life-Guard 11 crew would be told there had been a Sea-Doo watercraft collision and that four people were hurt and a fifth missing. The pilot of the helicopter knew that the flight was a training exercise. But the two medics aboard the chopper did not, Jessee explained.
The Monday event also involved Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services, officers from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, lifeguards from the Claytor Lake State Park beach, and Carilion’s Center for Simulation, Research and Patient Safety.
Capt. Nathaniel Davis of the Pulaski County rescuers explained that while the agencies have individual training schedules, each also participates in several multi-agency drills per year. The exercise at Claytor Lake State Park was the first time that this particular combination of rescuers joined forces, he said.
The emergency responders would find a grim-looking situation at the state park. “We’re looking to simulate the worst-case scenario for things that could happen on the lake,” Davis said.
So as the helicopter thumped closer, Kirk sat at the lake’s bank, just down the hill from the park offices. With his bloody arm, he cradled a child-sized mannequin. Another child-sized mannequin sprawled among the rocks and driftwood. A little farther from the water, an adult mannequin, missing an arm, lay in the grass.
McKinney was gone, hustled onto a boat by state officers and whisked down the lake and out of sight.
Radios crackled as the helicopter was given an initial report from the scene: “Possible amputation.”
Soon Life-Guard 11 was landing in a field by the park offices. Davis waited in an emergency SUV, lights flashing, to rush the medics toward the water. As he drove the medics down the hill, a Pulaski County ambulance crew and park lifeguards went into response mode around the supposed victims.
Carilion flight paramedics Robert Youther and Laura Whitlow, clad in blue jumpsuits and carrying packs of medical gear, ran from Davis’ SUV.
It was at that point, Youther said later, that he and Whitlow spotted Jessee standing by the Pulaski ambulance and realized they were in a training exercise.
Still, neither rescuer missed a step as they went first to the mannequin with the missing arm. Youther joined rescuers there while Whitlow ran on to Kirk and the two smaller mannequins.
The children were not hurt, Kirk told her, then held out his slashed arm. Soon Whitlow had a bandage on the wound and told Kirk to apply pressure. She ran back to the amputation victim, joining the effort to maintain the victim’s breathing and attach an assortment of monitors.
As they worked, there were blasts of an air horn from the water. The Game and Inland Fisheries boat was heading back to shore with McKinney propped in a seat and yelling, “My babies! Oh my god, are they OK?”
“We’ve got another one who’s injured!” an officer on the boat shouted.
Rescuers met the boat at the dock, bringing a backboard and rolling gurney from the ambulance.
“I think my leg’s broke,” McKinney said, nodding to the red stub on her shin.
Cracking just a few grins, a team of lifeguards and ambulance crew members soon had McKinney bundled ashore.
By that point, Kirk had been left alone, but said he didn’t feel neglected. “She’s hurt worse than I am,” he noted.
That was one of the points of the exercise, organizers said: Would rescuers quickly focus their efforts on the worst injuries, which in this case were the amputation and, less seriously, McKinney’s leg?
“I’m not a critical patient,” McKinney had said beforehand.
As the ambulance drove McKinney up the hill to the helicopter, Jessee and Kirk high-fived each other. With a grimace, Kirk pulled the rubbery wound off his arm.
Afterward, Davis gave high marks to the rescue effort.
“They did a beautiful job keeping everything under control,” Davis said of Youther and Whitlow.
If there was an area for improvement, it would be in communication between agencies, such as between the helicopter medics and the state officers on the boat, Davis said. In a real emergency, dispatchers could have bridged together radio channels so workers from different agencies could more easily talk directly, but this wasn’t done during the exercise because dispatchers had to be ready to handle whatever actual calls came in, he said.
Before the exercise kicked off, organizers had emphasized that this was to be a practice, not a test.
“Just a way to sharpen your skills,” McKinney said.
Jessee agreed. “I’d rather experiment and make mistakes on a rubber mannequin, rather than a real patient,” he said.