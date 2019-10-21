Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, will host a town hall on Friday in Roanoke County.
The town hall will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Vinton Senior Center at 820 E. Washington Ave.
The event is part of Cline’s effort to hold a town hall in each of the 19 counties and cities he represents. After this week’s town hall, the freshman congressman only has to have one in Waynesboro to complete that goal.
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, is attending Friday’s event as a special guest. Griffith has rarely held a town hall in person during his nine years in Congress. Instead, he sets up town halls in which people have to call in by phone.
Roanoke County is split between the 6th and 9th Congressional districts, which cover Western Virginia. Cline’s 6th District stretches from Roanoke eastward to Lynchburg and north to Front Royal. Griffith’s 9th District includes the New River Valley, Southwest Virginia’s coal country, and parts of the Alleghany Highlands and Southside.
People interested in attending are asked to register in advance at cline.house.gov/about/events, although it’s not required. Roanoke County residents are given priority to ask their questions before others attending from elsewhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.