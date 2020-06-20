The number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Roanoke has crossed 300, with the state reporting an additional 17 cases in the city on Saturday, bringing the total to 308.
Other Roanoke and New River valley localities with increases included Roanoke County, up 10 to 171 cases, Mongomery County, up 10 to 107 cases; Pulaski County, up 5 to 36 cases; Botetourt County, up 3 to 58 cases; and Bedford County, up 3 to 58 cases.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s online data update Saturday morning, reported cases of COVID-19 statewide increased by 650, to 57,443 total cases. The number of hospitalizations increased by 10, to 5,807; and the number of deaths were 1,607, up by 5.
Saturday’s COVID-19 cases
Statewide cases: Up 650 to 57,443
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 10 to 5,807
Statewide deaths: Up 5 to 1,607
Cases in the region:
• Alleghany County: 30*
• Bedford County: Up 3 to 98
• Buena Vista: 12*
• Botetourt County: Up 3 to 58
• Covington: 4*
• Craig County: 6*
• Floyd County: 10*
• Franklin County: 48
• Giles County: up 1 to 7
• Lexington: up 1 to 9
• Lynchburg: Up 3 to 108
• Montgomery County: up 10 to 107
• Pulaski County: up 5 to 36
• Radford: 9*
• Roanoke: Up 17 to 308
• Roanoke County: Up 10 to 171
• Rockbridge County: 18*
• Salem: Up 1 to 50
• Wythe: up 1 to 43
(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figures have remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.
