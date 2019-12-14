Denver Riggleman is completing his first year in Congress representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

Favorite quote: “We’re all put to the test, but it never comes in the form or at the point we would prefer, does it?” — Anthony Hopkins’ character, Charles Morse, in "The Edge"

Military service: United States Air Force from 1992 to 1996 and 2001 to 2003

Education: associate degree from Burlington County College, associate degree from Community College of the Air Force, bachelor's degree from University of Virginia

Riggleman's first year in Congress

Committees: Serves on House Financial Services Committee and is vice-ranking member for subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy, and is member of subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions.

Some of the legislation he’s worked on:

Sponsored nine bills.

• Banking Transparency for Sanctioned Persons Act of 2019 would require the Department of Treasury to report semiannually on financial services provided to benefit state sponsor of terrorism.

• A bill to amend the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to ensure coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions.

• A bill to require the Federal Reserve, before proceeding further with a faster payments network as a competitor to the private sector, to publicly disclose how its platform will provide a clear public benefit and a justification for competing with private-sector companies who invested in the payments market.

Cosponsored more than 190 bills.

• Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019, allowing blue water Navy veterans who came in contact with Agent Orange to receive benefits from the VA, has been signed into law.

• Homeless Veteran Families Act, which updates the VA’s per-day payment calculation for organizations that provide services to homeless veterans to include money for children, passed the House.

• Stop Bad Robocalls Act to rein in rising tide of automated calls passed the House.

• State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act would provide $5 billion in funding for grants to states to fight the opioid epidemic.

• The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act would reduce federal excise taxes for alcohol producers, and Congress needs to pass it before the end of the year or else steep taxes will kick in Jan. 1.

• PUPPERS Act would prohibit the Secretary of Veterans Affairs from conducting medical research causing significant pain or distress to dogs.

• An amendment to the U.S. Constitution to establish term limits of three for representatives and two for senators.