5th Congressional District Republican candidates

Bob Good

Residence: Campbell County

Occupation: Former associate athletics director and chief fundraiser for athletics at Liberty University and branch manager for CitiGroup

Political experience: Campbell County Board of Supervisors from 2016-2019

Education: bachelor's degree and master of business administration from Liberty University

Family: Wife, three adult children

Website: www.denverforcongress.com

Denver Riggleman

Residence: Nelson County

Occupation: Operates Silverback Distillery with his wife; served in Air Force; owned contracting company specializing in counterterrorism

Political experience: First term in House of Representatives

Education: associate degree from Burlington County College, associate degree from Community College of the Air Force, bachelor's degree from University of Virginia

Family: Wife, Tracey, and three adult children

Website: www.bobgoodforcongress.com