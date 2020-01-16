Congressman with experience

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.

If you have a question for Rep. Ben Cline, he will hold a town hall next week in Roanoke.

The town hall will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at VFW Post 1264 at 4930 Grandview Ave. N.W.

Cline, a Republican from Botetourt County, represents 19 cities and counties in the 6th Congressional District from Roanoke eastward to Lynchburg and north to Front Royal.

People planning to attend are asked to register in advance at cline.house.gov/about/events, although it’s not required. Those who live in Roanoke are given priority to ask the first questions.

