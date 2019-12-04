At the first House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, denounced what he called the “sham impeachment of this president.”
Cline is the only Virginia representative on the committee, which spent Wednesday listening to constitutional scholars testifying whether or not President Donald Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine rose to the level of impeachment.
“This is act two of the three-part tragedy of the impeachment of Donald Trump,” Cline said.
Cline, who joined Congress this year, said he asked to be a member of the committee for its “storied history.” He mentioned that his predecessor, Bob Goodlatte, a Republican from Roanoke County, chaired the committee, and that Caldwell Butler, a Republican from Roanoke who served before Goodlatte, also served on the committee.
“The committee they served on is dead,” Cline said. “That committee doesn’t exist anymore. That committee is gone.”
Goodlatte and Butler voted for impeachments: Goodlatte to impeach President Bill Clinton in 1998 and Butler to impeach President Richard Nixon in 1974.
So far, Cline has stood by Trump, focusing mainly on the rules. He’s complained about not having access to questioning of certain witnesses and of Democrats rushing the process.
“This show has degenerated into a farce,” Cline said.
He went on Fox News this week to criticize the impeachment proceeding, saying the impeachment report from the House Intelligence Committee — not having yet read it — was “half-baked.” He also made a “Star Wars” movies reference.
“We had Star Wars — the Empire got destroyed just like the Mueller report got destroyed,” Cline said. “The sequel is here. It’s The Empire Strikes Back, or as we like to say, ‘The Intelligence Committee strikes back, Adam Schiff strikes back.’ We all know how the story ends.”
Trump praised Cline on Twitter for his “Great remarks.”
Democrats called three of the scholars, while Republicans summoned one. They disagreed on whether it amounted to solicitation of a bribe if Trump conditioned his performance of official actions — like holding a White House meeting and releasing military aid — on whether Ukraine would announce investigations he wanted.
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, the witness invited by Republicans, used the public corruption case against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell to explain why it wasn’t a clear case of bribery.
He noted that in 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously tossed out the public corruption conviction against McDonnell, whom prosecutors had accused of taking gifts from a businessman while performing official acts that benefited him. The court said what counted as bribery under a federal statute had to be interpreted narrowly.
“They said you cannot take the bribery crime and use what they called a ‘boundless interpretation,’ ” Turley said. “All the justices said that it’s a dangerous thing to take a crime like bribery and apply a boundless interpretation.”
Cline, a lawyer and former part-time prosecutor, said he didn’t think it should be up to the House Judiciary Committee to decide whether to take away people’s ability to vote for Trump next year.
“It’s the people who elected this president in 2016, and it’s the people who should have the choice as to whether or not to vote for this president in 2020,” Cline said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Mr. Cline,
Part of your job is to listen to the testimony and decide if Trump's actions deserve impeachment. It sounds to me like you have decided without listening to anyone except Trump. I am one of your constituents and I don't plan to vote for you next year since you have proven you are a Toadie.
Nothing in the hearing today was testimony of facts. All it was was the opinions of 4 professors. The 3 Democrat professors had all made up their mind and then made their statements conform to those beliefs. He, like people keeping up with what is happening, listened to the witnesses in the “Intelligence” committee tell about their feelings and what they “thought” Trump was thinking or doing. Almost none had tales to much less met the President. The one who had spoken with the President said the President responded to a question about what he wanted from the Ukraine president and said “Nothing, no quid pro quo, I just want him to do the right thing”. Sounds fairly definitive to me. Oh, and I’m sure he knows you didn’t vote for him the last time! But the question is, why aren’t YOU (and other leftists) interested in what the former VP of the US in Ukraine during 2014-2016. He admitted he ask for and got the prosecutor in Ukraine fired (that prosecutor in a sworn affidavit said he was investigating Burisma at the time). Inquiring minds want to know.
Well, Ben, why don't you push for Trump et. al to honor their subpoenas and release records and testify under oath?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.