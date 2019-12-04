On Capitol Hill

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, in his office in Washington, D.C.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

At the first House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, denounced what he called the “sham impeachment of this president.”

Cline is the only Virginia representative on the committee, which spent Wednesday listening to constitutional scholars testifying whether or not President Donald Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine rose to the level of impeachment.

“This is act two of the three-part tragedy of the impeachment of Donald Trump,” Cline said.

Cline, who joined Congress this year, said he asked to be a member of the committee for its “storied history.” He mentioned that his predecessor, Bob Goodlatte, a Republican from Roanoke County, chaired the committee, and that Caldwell Butler, a Republican from Roanoke who served before Goodlatte, also served on the committee.

“The committee they served on is dead,” Cline said. “That committee doesn’t exist anymore. That committee is gone.”

Goodlatte and Butler voted for impeachments: Goodlatte to impeach President Bill Clinton in 1998 and Butler to impeach President Richard Nixon in 1974.

So far, Cline has stood by Trump, focusing mainly on the rules. He’s complained about not having access to questioning of certain witnesses and of Democrats rushing the process.

“This show has degenerated into a farce,” Cline said.

He went on Fox News this week to criticize the impeachment proceeding, saying the impeachment report from the House Intelligence Committee — not having yet read it — was “half-baked.” He also made a “Star Wars” movies reference.

“We had Star Wars — the Empire got destroyed just like the Mueller report got destroyed,” Cline said. “The sequel is here. It’s The Empire Strikes Back, or as we like to say, ‘The Intelligence Committee strikes back, Adam Schiff strikes back.’ We all know how the story ends.”

Trump praised Cline on Twitter for his “Great remarks.”

Democrats called three of the scholars, while Republicans summoned one. They disagreed on whether it amounted to solicitation of a bribe if Trump conditioned his performance of official actions — like holding a White House meeting and releasing military aid — on whether Ukraine would announce investigations he wanted.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, the witness invited by Republicans, used the public corruption case against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell to explain why it wasn’t a clear case of bribery.

He noted that in 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously tossed out the public corruption conviction against McDonnell, whom prosecutors had accused of taking gifts from a businessman while performing official acts that benefited him. The court said what counted as bribery under a federal statute had to be interpreted narrowly.

“They said you cannot take the bribery crime and use what they called a ‘boundless interpretation,’ ” Turley said. “All the justices said that it’s a dangerous thing to take a crime like bribery and apply a boundless interpretation.”

Cline, a lawyer and former part-time prosecutor, said he didn’t think it should be up to the House Judiciary Committee to decide whether to take away people’s ability to vote for Trump next year.

“It’s the people who elected this president in 2016, and it’s the people who should have the choice as to whether or not to vote for this president in 2020,” Cline said.

