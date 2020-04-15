Violin builder Arthur Conner once told a Floyd County classroom about his craft.
“To make a fiddle, you take a piece of wood and cut off what ain’t fiddle,” Conner said.
The Floyd County man made a reputation and influenced the sound of country and bluegrass music with such high-class whittling over about a half-century. Millions of listeners heard his instruments on stages worldwide, including Carnegie Hall. Conner, who lived and worked in Copper Hill, died on Monday, at 95.
Conner, who served in the Army during World War II and later retired from Norfolk Southern, took up instrument making on behalf of his bluegrass-playing sons. In his half-century as a self-taught luthier, he built at least 100 instruments, he told The Roanoke Times in 2010.
One of his fiddles, a five-string instrument topped with Conner’s signature ram’s head carving, was seen in the Ken Burns documentary series, “Country Music,” which began its broadcast run in September .
Former Roanoker Gene Elders, who plays fiddle for country music superstar George Strait and has performed with Lyle Lovett and others, said he saw the episode in which Ricky Skaggs was holding the violin in question.
“I was thrilled to see it,” said Elders, in a Wednesday phone call from his home in Texas.
Elders, Skaggs, Floyd-based Mike Mitchell and Roanoker Jeff Midkiff are among those who played Conner’s instruments.
Mitchell, owner of Floyd Music School, has been in the Billboard magazine bluegrass albums chart a couple of times, playing Conner fiddles. His most recent album, “Small Town,” debuted at No. 2 on that list, and Mitchell has used a fiddle that Conner built exactly to his specifications for the past 15 years. Conner gave him that instrument and others for free, with the caveat that he play the thing, in studios and on stages, Mitchell said. It’s all he cares to play, particularly when recording, he said.
“He’s a self-educated man,” said Mitchell, who met Conner in the late 1990s. “He didn’t go to luthier’s school, but he knew the value of reading. Of course, he was raised in the Depression era, where he learned that if he wanted something, he had to learn to build it out of wood. It was hard scrabble.”
Conner had first built a mandolin, from a pattern, for his son Mickey, who with Tommy Conner played as the Conner Brothers. In later years, the elder Conner read “voraciously” about making violins, and Mitchell said that he settled on the style of Italian master Giuseppe Guarneri, who had studied with Stradivarius.
Among the books he studied were “The Violin-Makers of the Guarneri Family (1626-1762)” and “The ‘Secrets’ of Stradivari.”
“We can put a man on the moon, but we can’t copy the older violins,” he told The Roanoke Times in 2010.
Conner built fiddles for Elders beginning in the late 1970s, when the violinist was playing a Roanoke studio session with Conner’s sons. Their father visited the studio during a session, and during conversation, Elders asked if the man could put a wider neck on his instrument, and add a fifth string.
“A couple of months later, he got back to me,” Elders said, telling him, “‘I’ve got something for you to take a look at. I just built one from scratch.’
“I was surprised, needless to say. I went up to his house, and it was beautiful. It sounded wonderful, and it sounds better as it gets older.”
Elders continues to play, travel with and record the instrument. His collection of Conner fiddles includes the ram’s head five-string. Elders had suggested that design to him, years ago.
Audiences in the millions have seen his first five-stringer, which Elders described as a cross between a violin and viola.
Midkiff said that he was 11 when his father bought him a Conner mandolin at the Old Fiddlers Convention, in Galax. He played it out for 45 years, during his time with the Lonesome River Band and as a classical composer. Midkiff has performed his mandolin concerto, “From the Blue Ridge,” in multiple venues, including in Roanoke. The multi-instrumentalist has also owned a couple of Conner fiddles.
“It is an important part of my life for the better part of my life,” Midkiff said. “I felt that it had a very even voice that worked really well at all the different styles of music that I play.”
