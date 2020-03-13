Religious services this weekend for multiple congregations in the Roanoke and New River valleys have been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other religious leaders are making changes to minimize the risk for spreading the virus.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Thursday canceled all church gatherings worldwide until further notice. The Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church canceled worship for Sunday and March 22.
The Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America recommended that church leaders cancel services and in-person meetings through April 1. At least two Roanoke Valley Lutheran churches have announced cancellations: Christ Lutheran Church and St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
"As people of faith, it is our baptismal responsibility to be mindful of and to care for the community of which we are a part and the most vulnerable members of it — both St. Mark’s and the greater Roanoke Valley," the Rev. James Armentrout wrote in a letter to his congregation.
Armentrout wrote that worship and other in-person activities are canceled at St. Mark's through March 21, and church leadership would reassess at that time. Christ Lutheran's website stated that gatherings are canceled through April 1.
In a statewide directive issued Friday, Bishop Sharma Lewis of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church stated that churches needed to cancel services for the next two Sundays.
It's worship as usual at other faith communities, though with slight adaptations.
Temple Emanuel in Roanoke will have services Friday evening, but has postponed its Purim Spiel. The Jewish congregation's leadership will meet this weekend to decide about other upcoming services.
Pastors David Derrick and Laura Dunklin of St. Philip Lutheran Church wrote to their congregation on Thursday that services would continue but they would not shake hands.
"The gathering of the community is absolutely an essential part of living the faith," they wrote. "But we understand that protecting and caring for the community may necessitate some adjustments and limitations to how we gather."
The Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia has not canceled services as of early Friday afternoon but did advise church leaders to make well-reasoned decisions. Bishop Mark Bourlakas also laid out updated instructions for worship, such as not dipping bread in wine and not physically greeting people.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has also rolled out adapted guidelines, permitting people to miss Mass if they are susceptible to COVID-19, such as the elderly and immunocompromised, or caretakers. The diocese also said wine would not be used during Mass and advised people to avoid physical touch.
