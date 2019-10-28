A Roanoke County district with a history of tight elections and no incumbent in the mix has three contenders running to serve as its next representative on the board of supervisors.
The Cave Spring District has the county’s only contested race for supervisor on the Nov. 5 ballot. Elections for the Catawba District and Windsor Hills District board seats are unopposed.
Cave Spring, which covers the southern end of the county, has a pattern of razor-thin margins in its board of supervisors races.
Three of its last four elections were decided by fewer than 100 votes. The last race in 2015 went to a recount and was determined by three ballots.
This year’s vote will result in a new face on the board regardless of the outcome. Cave Spring’s incumbent supervisor, George Assaid , isn’t seeking another term.
The three hopefuls running to serve the district next are: Paul Mahoney, Brian Powell and Stan Seymour. Here is a look at each candidate.
Paul Mahoney
Paul Mahoney is hoping to put his decades of experience to work for Roanoke County.
Mahoney, a Republican, served for 31 years in the role of county attorney, a post that included delving into school needs, economic development negotiations, financial partnerships and more.
After retiring in 2015, he was appointed to the planning commission, where he’s represented Cave Spring in deliberations on zoning and land use.
A commitment to service over self is something Mahoney said he was raised with and strives to fulfill.
“You have to give back and do something for your community,” he said of his decision to run.
Mahoney, 70, said he hopes to use his foundation in county issues to help the community pursue its goals.
He’s a supporter of efforts to reenergize the Electric Road corridor and was encouraged by the recent announcement that Carilion Clinic is partnering with Tanglewood Mall to create a new hub for the health care system’s children specialities.
That move will bring new foot traffic to the corridor and with it new opportunities, he said.
“I think it’s a wonderful beginning,” said Mahoney, who supports the Reimagine 419 vision. “It could be an excellent first step to helping revitalize that corridor.”
The county can benefit from seeking out opportunities to share in Carilion and Virginia Tech’s growing footprint in the region, Mahoney added.
It has to work to diversify its tax base and encourage redevelopment as well, he said, given the limited construction-ready land available for new development.
Currently, only a relatively small share of Roanoke County’s real estate tax base is commercial or industrial, Mahoney noted. Boosting that ratio through strategic redevelopment and growth can help ease the tax burden on homeowners, he said.
Workforce development and education also topped Mahoney’s list of priorities.
He stressed the importance of working to cultivate an environment that allows Roanoke County to hold onto more of its homegrown talent.
That includes promoting a healthy job market and building on the community’s strengths, such as its natural beauty and quality of life, he said. Mahoney is endorsed by the Roanoke County Education Association and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.
Local government is the closest to its citizens, Mahoney said, and the daily services it provides offer the most direct opportunity to help others.
“I believe local government is the bedrock of our republic, our democracy,” he said,
“This is where it starts. This is why we do it.”
Brian Powell
Brian Powell is aiming to bring a new energy and perspective to the board of supervisors.
As a small business owner and a millennial, Powell, 33, said he hopes to lend fresh insight to the county’s work to attract new enterprise and draw more young professionals to the community.
“We have to be moving forward and making strides to make sure we’re creating a community, not only for the residents that are here, but for the residents that are to come,” said Powell, owner of the popular Wine Gourmet shop on Electric Road.
“We’ve got to be looking ahead and really embracing what the next generation or two or three are going to need to still call Roanoke home.”
Powell, a Democrat, said he’s committed to pushing for more progress on economic development and other county goals.
He’s an advocate of the Reimagine 419 plan and its vision for a modernized Tanglewood corridor. But he noted the study behind the plan took more than 2½ years to finish.
He worries the county too often lingers in the study and assessment phase. It can’t be afraid to make the next leap to action, he said, or it risks falling behind.
“We need to be ready to take advantage of every opportunity we get,” he said. “Complacency is the death of all things.”
The county has a wealth of strengths to build on as it works to grow, Powell said, including its appeal as a destination for outdoor recreation.
Gaining ground on economic development and tourism goals will generate resources that can be reinvested in other priorities, such as the county schools, without putting a greater tax burden on homeowners, he noted.
Powell said he’s a strong supporter of education and hopes to explore ideas so future school renovations can be carried out without shifting students to trailers as had to be done for the current revamp of Cave Spring High School.
He also said he wants to see the county board take a more proactive approach to fighting the opioid crisis. That could include collaborating with the region’s colleges and partnering with state and federal leaders on both sides of the aisle, he said. Powell is endorsed by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
Powell said he’d prioritize being an accessible representative and would draw on social media and other resources to boost dialogue with the community.
“I love Roanoke County,” he said. “It is home to me, and I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t care deeply about it and its future.”
Stan Seymour
Stan Seymour said he’s running to fight for the interests of citizens.
Seymour, an independent, vowed to push to make government more responsive to the community and to be a careful steward of taxpayer dollars.
“I was an accountant, and I know it’s all about the numbers,” he said. “Everything has to be approached as a pragmatic business decision when you’re spending other people’s money. It’s what do you need and how do you do it most effectively?”
Seymour, 67, is a business owner with a Bojangles franchise running several locations around the valley. This is his second run for office.
He made a bid for the Cave Spring supervisor seat in 2011, also as an independent, and finished third in a three-way race with 24% of the vote.
Currently, he’s involved in a legal dispute with the county over the approval of a raptor aviary proposed by a nonprofit wildlife center in his neighborhood. Seymour and another neighbor now have two civil suits pending challenging zoning-related decisions in the matter.
Seymour said that disagreement isn’t personal for him and he won’t let it spill over to other issues. His approach to deliberations if elected would be to speak candidly when he disagrees but to accept the final decision reached by the board as a whole, he said.
Seymour has said previously he’ll abide by the ruling of the courts on the matter and won’t seek to reraise the issue on the board.
Seymour said he aims to work to bring economic development to the county by focusing on creating an attractive community and a ready workforce.
“People will find us if we’re the right community for them,” he said. “That’s what we need to keep working on.”
The county should explore expanding its vocational education programs, so more students can benefit from them, and creating a regional program in close partnership with Virginia Western Community College, he said.
Seymour also supported investing in public transportation to help make it possible for more people to get to workplaces in the county.
He wasn’t an advocate of measures like the Reimagine 419 study. Development decisions are ultimately made by private businesses, he said, and public funds are better reserved for infrastructure work and other public projects.
Seymour said he’d like to work with other leaders to avoid using trailers in future school renovations and supports asking the public to weigh in on new bond debt through referendums.
He vowed to be an independent voice on the board who’d listen carefully to all input and value action over rhetoric.
“I keep my head down and get to work,” he said. “I’ll continue to do what’s right. I’ll work on behalf of the taxpayers and the voters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.