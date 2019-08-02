Virginia regulators ordered Friday that all work cease on construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline along a 2-mile section of the route in Montgomery County.
David Paylor, who directs the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said in a prepared release that his agency is "appalled" by findings during a Thursday inspection. DEQ did not release specific findings, but its statement said the issues related to lapses in the control of erosion and sediment.
Conditions seen during the site visit showed "an imminent and substantial adverse impact to water quality is likely to occur as a result of the land disturbing activities," DEQ said in a letter to the company, which is based in Pennsylvania. DEQ banned clearing, grading and trenching in the affected area and said those activities could not resume until it had signed off on unspecified steps to fix the problems.
Paylor's reaction was to evidence "that construction priorities and deadline pressures would ever rise above the proper and appropriate use of erosion control measures," the statement said.