Municipal elections this year are occurring in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that prompted the state to move the date of town and city elections from May 5 to Tuesday amid failed efforts to move them to June and even November.
In the Roanoke and New River valleys, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Salem, Radford, Vinton, Rocky Mount and Boones Mill.
In-person voting still will take place, but Radford registrar Tracy Howard said his office, like others across the state, is implementing a variety of measures to try to protect the public as they perform their civic duty.
There will be signs at each of Radford’s four precincts encouraging voters to practice social distancing, Howard said. At the precincts, some extra distance will be placed between the voting booths to prevent people from standing “shoulder to shoulder,” he said.
Additionally, the state and the city’s public safety officials are providing supplies to improve safety, Howard said.
The Radford City Fire/EMS department is providing materials such as cleaning supplies, face masks and hand sanitizers, Howard said. The state has sent Radford’s election office approximately 6,000 pens for each voter to use and then take home, he said.
The locations of Radford’s four voting precincts are the Grove United Methodist Church on Tyler Avenue, the city’s recreation center on George street, the First Baptist Church on Rock Road and Carter Street United Methodist Church.
The Roanoke County Registrar’s Office has consolidated Vinton’s two regular polling locations into one precinct to protect voters and staff.
Voters who normally cast their ballots at the Vinton Baptist Church or the Charles R. Hill Senior Center will only be able to vote in-person on May 19 at the Vinton Municipal Building at 311 S. Pollard St.
Election officers will stand behind two teller windows wearing masks and gloves, according to a news release from the county elections office. Voters must show their ID through the glass window to be checked in. Tellers will hand them the ballot through the tray under the window. Voters can vote privately and then return their ballots and watch as it is entered into the scanner and counted.
Extra sanitizers will also be available, according to the news release.
Three town council seats are up for election in Vinton and three candidates are running unopposed.
Franklin County Registrar Kay Chitwood wrote of the Rocky Mount and Boones Mill elections in an email, “We are encouraging the CDC Guidelines and providing PPE for officers of election.”
In Radford, two city council seats and two school board seats are up for grabs Tuesday.
Howard said he expects a total turnout of just under 2,000 by Tuesday, a figure below the 2,500 to 2,600 range generally seen during elections.
A record number of absentee ballots have been cast, as the state encouraged and streamlined the practice.
Howard said on Thursday that just under 1,000 ballots had been cast by mail or directly in his office. He said the most local absentee voting he had seen up until this point was during the 2008 presidential election when 515 absentee ballots were cast.
“This is the highest number of absentees we’ve ever dealt with. More than at any time in the past,” Howard said before later calling the recent absentee turnout an “anomaly.”
The absentee figures seen so far account for about 50% of the expected turnout, Howard said.
Staff writer Mike Allen contributed to this report.
