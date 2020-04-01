One month into the arrival of COVID-19 in Virginia, no cases have cropped up in our region’s largest jails.
Jail authorities are working to continue holding the virus at bay — intensifying cleaning, adding screening measures for both inmates and staff and suspending programs that used to bring outside community members through its doors.
“We’re in prevention mode,” said Superintendent Bobby Russell of the Western Virginia Regional Jail. “We’re doing everything in our power to prevent exposure to our inmate population and to our staff.”
The region’s two biggest jails, Western Virginia and New River Valley regional jails, said they continue to reassess their safeguards as conditions around their facilities change.
They’re also scrambling to mitigate the impact of the heightened restrictions on the inmates in their charge.
Both regional jails had long-standing policies prohibiting contact visits for family and friends. But both made video calling stations available in their lobbies for free. Those lobbies are now closed to the public .
Services allowing people to reach out via phone and video calls from their homes were already available but carried a fee.
The jails worked with their respective vendors to offer each inmate an allotment of free calls every week.
“We want to try to help maintain those family connections,” said Superintendent Gregory Winston of New River Valley.
No inmates in New River Valley have had to be tested for the new coronavirus. Western Virginia has tested four inmates; all came back negative.
Both facilities are making contingency plans . But they continue to strive for prevention by scrubbing surfaces, emphasizing hand -washing and screening everyone, including taking temperatures, before they come into the facility.
Those measures are under constant evaluation as officials review their procedures.
New River Valley shifted to allowing only outdoor recreation and stopped setting out shared equipment.
Western Virginia is looking into extending the time that new inmates are held in observation before being moved into the general population. Incoming inmates are currently held for at least 24 hours before being assigned to a housing unit.
The facilities are preparing to adapt as needed. They must be ready to continue serving their localities.
“That is our job and our responsibility,” Russell said.
