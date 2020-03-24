United Ways across Southwest Virginia are launching efforts to provide aid to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way of Roanoke Valley on Tuesday announced the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, designed to help families in the region both during the current coronavirus pandemic and into its aftermath.
This project will provide financial support to the United Way’s nonprofit partners that specialize in food and supplies, health care, childcare, housing, utilities, employment and transportation, a news release said.
Its focus will be the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the town of Vinton, and the counties of Craig, Botetourt and Roanoke.
The United Way is undertaking this effort in addition to its annual campaign.
“The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is designed to complement the work of public health and government efforts. It will expand our local capacity to address all aspects of the crisis as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of the United Way, wrote in the release.
“We anticipate multiple phases of funding to address both the immediate needs and the longer-term emerging impacts of the outbreak and recovery,” Hamilton said.
For more information go to www.uwrv.org/community-response-fund-covid-19 or email givehelp@uwrv.org.
The United Way of Southwest Virginia also announced it is linking with six other United Ways to form a regional task force, the Northeast Tennessee Southwest Virginia Relief Fund, with a goal of raising $1.9 million, starting with a contribution of $87,000 culled from the groups’ emergency contingency funds.
According to its website, the United Way of Southwest Virginia serves nearly one-fifth of the state, including the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe, and the cities of Bristol, Galax, Norton and Radford.
For further information on that effort, go to https://netnswvarelief.org
