Del. Sam Rasoul said Monday he plans to seek a state opinion directing police to release footage of officer-involved deaths to surviving relatives once an investigation is closed.
Rasoul, D-Roanoke, announced his plans while appearing in support of the family of Kionte Spencer, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Roanoke County police in 2016.
Spencer’s family has been advocating for access to all footage available from the night of the shooting. Spencer’s older brother, Carl Spencer, said to date he’s only viewed an edited compilation of police dashcam footage.
“I deserve to know the truth,” Carl Spencer, 25, said at a news conference held at Washington Park. “I deserve transparency.”
Roanoke County said Spencer’s family was shown all footage that captured the police interactions with Kionte Spencer that night. No video of those moments was withheld, a spokeswoman said Monday.
Questions and doubts continue to weigh on the minds of both relatives and community activists. Bernadette “B.J.” Lark, with the group Justice for Kionte Spencer, said Carl Spencer was shown a compilation of video but wasn’t given access to the full run of footage recorded by police dashcams that night.
“All we want is the truth, that’s it,” she said.
The group Justice for Kionte has been working to keep attention on the case since 2016, and has picked up momentum amid the nationwide movement spurred by the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd.
Monday’s news conference, organized by Justice for Kionte, came two days after a crowd of about 80 protesters marched along part of Cave Spring, to the corner of Electric Road and Normandy Lane, where Spencer died. A change.org petition started by the group jumped from around 19,000 signatures to more than 24,500 signatures in those two days.
On Monday, supporters renewed their calls for the full, raw video footage of that night to either be released publicly or shared with the family.
Rasoul said he’s drafting a letter to Attorney General Mark Herring seeking an opinion that all footage should be accessible to families once a case is closed. The letter will be sent in the coming days, he said.
“This happens in other states,” Rasoul said of the release of police video. “We need to be able to stand up.”
An attorney general’s opinion would be advisory for local agencies. Roanoke County said it showed its video to Kionte Spencer’s parents in May 2016, and to Carl Spencer in September 2016.
This week will mark four and a half years since Spencer’s death. On the evening of Feb. 26, 2016, Roanoke County police were dispatched for a report of a person with a gun near the Cave Spring Corners shopping center.
Kionte Spencer, who had headphones in, was holding what appeared to be a pistol and didn’t drop it despite repeated commands to do so, according to the police. Two unsuccessful attempts were made to Tase him.
The pistol was later found to be a broken BB gun.
The shooting was investigated by the county police department and reviewed by the local prosecutor’s office, U.S attorney’s office and the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. No charges were filed against the officers.
