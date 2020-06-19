A cold, hard rain was opening up overhead but the line of people that assembled on Gainsboro Road only grew with each passing minute.
The crowd, which numbered over 100 strong, had gathered to march in unity to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Roanoke, where a commemoration of Juneteenth, the anniversary of the end of slavery in America, would follow.
In sometimes emotional remarks, speakers would reflect on prejudice, police brutality and the fight for change that is still being waged more than 150 years later.
The rain pouring down didn’t deter them. This was a group ready to withstand the storm.
“We must be agents of change,” declared Chris Smith, one of several student leaders who stepped up to share their stories, fears and hopes for the future.
Friday afternoon’s Juneteenth rally was organized by Roanoke’s youth leaders with the NAACP Youth Council helming the event.
The teens spoke frankly about the pain they endure when a suspicious eye falls on them because of their skin color or when another Trayvon Martin, Arbery Ahmaud or George Floyd appears in the news — a harrowing reminder of how far America still has to go.
“Black people are still fighting for freedom,” said Brianna Wilson, a rising senior at William Fleming High School. “We are all fighting for the right to live.”
This year, for the first time, Juneteenth was made a holiday for Virginia state employees, with other employers quickly following suit.
The change came amid a national reckoning about racial injustice prompted by Floyd’s death after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck for 7 minutes and 46 seconds. Demonstrations calling for change have unfolded against the country and the state.
In Radford, Friday night brought more than 100 people together for a rally and a silent march on Main Street. The event, which coincided with Juneteenth, was organized by a new group dubbed the Radical Change Commission to “stand together in solidarity in the fight against racial and social injustice.”
Speakers that night included longtime resident the Rev. C. Coles Casey of First Baptist Church on Rock Road, who urged people to take an active role in their community moving forward.
Citizens must hold their local leaders accountable for change, Casey said. He applauded those gathered before him for taking a stand to fight for equality.
“If you are here tonight, you are a participant, not a spectator,” he said.
In Roanoke, city hall leaders joined in Friday’s Juneteenth commemoration, including the mayor and the police chief — positions that are both now held by black leaders for the first time in the city’s history.
Police Chief Sam Roman, who has condemned the actions of the Minneapolis officers in Floyd’s death, reaffirmed his commitment to building on the department’s partnerships with the community.
“That is my commitment to you,” said Roman, who was tapped to serve as chief in March. ”I’m excited for that opportunity, and I’m excited to work with each and every one of you.”
Organizers urged people to advocate for change by voting, by petitioning leaders, by educating others and by speaking out when injustice is seen.
NAACP leaders said people’s voices are being heard around the world, and change is within reach.
“What do we want?” Roanoke branch president Brenda Hale asked the crowd. Justice, came back the answer.
“When do we want it,” she said. Now, said the crowd.
Hale nodded her head. “Let’s go,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.