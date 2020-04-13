A driver in Craig County had to be rescued from high water Monday and a small sinkhole opened up in Roanoke after heavy rains hit the region overnight.
Flooding prompted the closure of several low-lying roads and bridges after a hard rain started late Sunday and continued into Monday.
A peak of more than 1,000 Appalachian Power customers in both Montgomery County and Floyd County lost service in the wake of the storm and high winds.
Outage reports in other parts of the region were milder, and restoration moved swiftly throughout the day as utility crews responded.
Cluster points that crews had resolved by Monday evening included South Roanoke, where a downed tree knocked out power to more than 400 customers.
Appalachian Power anticipated service would be restored to most parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys by Monday night.
The storm unleashed a total of 2.7 inches of rain on Roanoke and 2.45 inches on Blacksburg, according to monitors maintained by the National Weather Service.
Reports from weather spotters and other members of the public indicate some areas might have seen as much as 3.75 inches.
The storm was substantial but not a contender for a record, the weather service said.
In Craig County, a driver had to be rescued around midday Monday after getting stuck in high water on a private road in the Catawba area.
The Roanoke Valley’s regional swift water response team was dispatched to rescue the man. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out but didn’t appear to have any major injuries.
“He seemed to be in good spirits,” said Craig County Sheriff Trevor Craddock. “He was very lucky.”
Drivers are reminded to be cautious and never attempt to drive across a flooded road, as conditions can be unpredictable and hazardous.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, the New Castle Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the rescue response.
In Roanoke, a small sinkhole opened up along the edge of a car dealership property on Peters Creek Road.
Two cars were partially pitched forward into the hole but both had been removed by Monday afternoon.
In Bedford County, a water rescue also had to be launched after a driver reported that the bridge he was on appeared to be moving and giving way.
That rescue was initiated just after 6:30 a.m. on Otterville Road, according to Bedford County’s Special Operations Command.
The driver, who climbed on top of his van to await the swift water rescue team, was brought in safely with no reported injuries, officials said.
The Bedford Fire Department and a swift water crew from the Forest Fire Department assisted in the response.
Staff photographer Stephanie Klein-Davis and staff writer Yann Ranaivo contributed information to this report.
