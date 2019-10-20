DH 10192019 GoFest-9 (copy)

Wearing her cape, Danielle Bonnet of Roanoke climbs a rock wall during GO Fest on Saturday. Sunday's events were canceled due to rain.

 DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times

The organizers of Roanoke's Go Outside Festival have announced that Sunday's events have been canceled due to rain.

The festival, which started Friday night, was in its ninth year. Last year, it drew more than 37,000 people.

The festival had been moved this year to the city's River's Edge South park. For its first eight incarnations, GO Fest made River’s Edge North on Reserve Avenue its home. But that site is under construction as the ball fields are upgraded and lights and improved parking are installed.

