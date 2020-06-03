The Virginia Department of Transportation on Wednesday said recent rainfall has caused a portion of U.S. 220 in Roanoke County to settle, prompting a closure.

The left southbound lane near the Back Creek bridge will be closed for repairs. It’s expected to reopen Friday afternoon.

VDOT said the closure is about six miles north of Boones Mill and near Crowell Gap Road. Delays are possible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments