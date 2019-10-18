Roanokers want a police chief who has worked in a diverse city and holds a philosophy of community-oriented policing, according to survey results the city released Friday.
Almost 520 people provided written answers to the city’s online survey, which gauged residents on the qualifications and characteristics they’d like to see in the next chief.
Chief Tim Jones will retire in February, after a three-and-a-half-year tenure that lately was dogged by controversial remarks about rape victims and rap music. Several respondents appeared to allude to those and a subsequent apology Jones released after city pressure.
“A sensitivity toward women and minorities is critical. Let’s find someone who gets it,” one resident wrote. “Let’s find someone who doesn’t blame victims of rape,” wrote another, echoing about a dozen other answers. Others said the city should hire a chief who “tells it like it is” and “will not cave in to liberal policies.”
Of 700 total respondents, 61% chose “trustworthy” as one of the top characteristics they want in the next chief, followed by “accountable” (49%) and “open-minded” (38%).
Top qualifications included experience with community-oriented policing (58%), a diverse community (53%) and cultural competency (40%).
“It’s important to have a chief that represents the diverse, enriched, innovative culture that Roanoke represents,” one resident wrote. “We need someone even-tempered, non-prejudice, and articulate to police our community.”
Residents in the zip code containing Raleigh Court made up 19% of respondents, followed by the West End and Gainsboro neighborhoods (16%) and the Arrington Court area in northeast (15%).
Seven respondents urged the city to hire or consider Lexington Police Chief Sam Roman, who left the department as a deputy chief in 2017, a year after he failed to get the city’s nod for chief.
“I’m truly humbled to see my name appear several times,” Roman said Friday. He declined to say if he would apply for the job, saying it was “a huge decision” and “way, way too early to actually make a determination.”
Survey answers were far-ranging, spanning issues of racism, addiction, diversity and politics.
“I would prefer the new Police Chief come from outside the Roanoke area and even Virginia,” wrote one resident. “I feel like we need someone new outside of the ‘Good Ole Boys’ network. I would also consider someone that can bring some radical ideas to tackle the opioid crisis.”
The city on Friday also released a synopsis of the city manager’s talks with city council and 14 community leaders about the search.
Next week, the city is expected to begin contract negotiations with a search firm. The city plans to post the position in November and screen initial candidates in January.
Updates on the search and full results of the city’s survey can be found at https://bit.ly/2MqFgB0
